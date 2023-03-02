Troubleshooting SSL errors

Until Cloudflare provides an SSL certificate for your domain, the following errors appear in various browsers for HTTPS traffic:

Firefox

ssl_error_bad_cert_domain This connection is untrusted

Chrome

Your connection is not private

Safari

Safari can’t verify the identity of the website

Edge / Internet Explorer

There is a problem with this website’s security certificate

Even with a Cloudflare SSL certificate provisioned for your domain, older browsers display errors about untrusted SSL certificates because they do not support the Server Name Indication (SNI) protocol External link icon Open external link used by Cloudflare Universal SSL certificates. Determine if your browser supports SNI External link icon Open external link .

It is possible for Cloudflare Support External link icon Open external link to enable non-SNI support for domains on Pro, Business, or Enterprise plans for Universal, Advanced, Custom, or Custom Hostname certificates.

Otherwise, if SSL errors occur when using a newer browser, review these common SSL error causes:

​​ Redirect loop errors or HTTP 525 or 526 errors

Symptom

Visitors observe redirect loop errors External link icon Open external link when browsing to your domain or observe HTTP 525 External link icon Open external link or 526 External link icon Open external link errors. These errors occur when the current Cloudflare SSL/TSL encryption mode in the Cloudflare SSL/TLS app is not compatible with your origin web server’s configuration. Resolution

For redirect loops, refer to our guide on troubleshooting redirect loop errors External link icon Open external link .

To resolve HTTP 525 External link icon Open external link or 526 External link icon Open external link errors, follow the guidance in SSL encryption modes.

​​ Only some of your subdomains return SSL errors

Symptom Cloudflare Universal SSL and only cover the root-level domain (example.com) and one level of subdomains (*.example.com). If visitors to your domain observe errors accessing a second level of subdomains in their browser (such as dev.www.example.com) but not the first level of subdomains (such as www.example.com External link icon Open external link ), resolve the issue using one of the following methods below.

Resolution

Ensure the domain is at least on a Business plan and upload a Custom SSL certificate that covers dev.www.example.com

that covers dev.www.example.com purchase an advanced certificate that covers dev.www.example.com

that covers dev.www.example.com if you have a valid certificate for the second level subdomains at your origin web server, click the orange cloud icon beside the dev.www hostname in the Cloudflare DNS app for example.com.

​​ Your Cloudflare Universal SSL certificate is not active

Symptom

All active Cloudflare domains are provided a Universal SSL certificate. If you observe SSL errors and do not have a certificate of Type Universal within the Edge Certificates tab of the Cloudflare SSL/TLS app for your domain, the Universal SSL certificate has not yet provisioned.

Our SSL vendors verify each SSL certificate request before Cloudflare can issue a certificate for a domain name. This process may take anywhere from 15 minutes to 24 hours. Our SSL certificate vendors sometimes flag a domain name for additional review.

Resolution

If your domain is on a partial setup: Confirm whether you have CAA DNS records enabled at your current hosting provider. If so, ensure you specify the Certificate Authorities that Cloudflare uses to provision certificates for your domain. If Universal SSL is disabled on your domain under the Disable Universal SSL section of the Edge Certificates tab in Cloudflare SSL/TLS app:

enable Universal SSL

purchase an advanced certificate

upload a Custom SSL certificate to Cloudflare

If your Cloudflare SSL certificate is not issued within 24 hours of Cloudflare domain activation:

If your origin web server has a valid SSL certificate, temporarily pause Cloudflare External link icon Open external link , and

, and open a support ticket External link icon Open external link to provide the following information: the affected domain name, and a screenshot of the errors you observe.

to provide the following information:

Temporarily pausing Cloudflare will allow the HTTPS traffic to be served properly from your origin web server while the support team investigates the issue.

​​ OCSP response error

Symptom Visitors to your site observe an OCSP response error.

Resolution This error is either caused by the browser version or an issue requiring attention by one of Cloudflare’s SSL vendors. In order to properly diagnose, open a support ticket External link icon Open external link with the following information provided by the visitor that observes the browser error:

​​ SSL expired or SSL mismatch errors

Symptom Visitors observe error messages in their browser about SSL expiration or SSL mismatch.

Resolution

For more details, refer to ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH.

​​ Incorrect HSTS headers

Symptom

The HSTS headers ( Strict-Transport-Security and X-Content-Type-Options ) in the response do not match the configuration settings defined in SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.

Resolution

You may have configured HTTP Response Header Modification Rules that are overriding the HSTS header values defined in the SSL/TLS app.

Go to Rules > Transform Rules. Under HTTP Response Header Modification, check the existing rules for a rule that is setting the value of one of the HSTS headers ( Strict-Transport-Security or X-Content-Type-Options ). Delete (or edit) the rule so that the HSTS configuration settings defined in the SSL/TLS app are applied. Repeat this procedure for the other HSTS header.