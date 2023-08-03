CAs and edge certificates FAQ

Refer to this page for frequently asked questions about Cloudflare SSL/TLS certificate offerings and the CAs that Cloudflare partners with.

​​ Does Cloudflare issue both RSA and ECDSA certificates?

Yes. Cloudflare can issue both RSA and ECDSA certificates.

​​ Certificate authorities (CAs)

​​ Which certificate authorities does Cloudflare use?

Cloudflare uses Let’s Encrypt, Google Trust Services, Sectigo, and DigiCert. You can see a complete list of products and available CAs and algorithms in the certificate authorities reference page.

DigiCert will soon be removed as a CA from the Cloudflare pipeline and Sectigo is only used for backup certificates.

​​ Are there any CA limitations I should know about?

You can find a list of limitations for every CA in our pipeline in the certificate authorities reference page.

​​ What clients are supported by the CAs that Cloudflare offers?

In the certificate authorities reference page, you can find information about device and browser compatibility.

​​ I do not want to use one of the CAs that Cloudflare partners with. What can I do?

If you are on a Business or Enterprise plan, you can upload a certificate from the CA of your choice.

​​ What CAA records do I need in order to allow issuance from Cloudflare CAs?

You can find CAA records associated with every Cloudflare CA in the certificate authorities reference page. If you are using Cloudflare as your DNS provider, then the CAA records will be added on your behalf.

​​ I am missing the CAs that Cloudflare uses in my trust store. What should I do?

You can use Cloudflare CFSSL trust store External link icon Open external link , which includes all of the CAs that are used by Cloudflare managed certificates.

​​ Universal SSL

​​ I am using Universal SSL and I would like to use a different CA. How can I do that?

To be able to specify a CA, you must purchase Advanced Certificate Manager. Through Advanced Certificate Manager, you can choose the certificate authority when ordering an advanced certificate or you can choose a default CA when using Total TLS.

If you are on a Business or Enterprise plan, you can upload a certificate from the CA of your choice. In this case, certificate issuance and renewal will have to be managed by you.

​​ Does Cloudflare issue both RSA and ECDSA certificates for Universal certificates?

Universal certificates on free zones only receive an ECDSA certificate. Paid zones receive an RSA and ECDSA certificate.

Certificates issued from Google Trust Services will only receive an RSA certificate. In the next few months, Cloudflare will add support for ECDSA certificates from Google Trust Services.

​​ Advanced Certificate Manager

​​ How can I choose which CA will be used for my certificates?

When ordering an advanced certificate, you can choose the CA through the UI or API.

Total TLS allows you to get full certificate coverage. When enabling Total TLS, you can choose the CA that will be used for all Total TLS certificates.