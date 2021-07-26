Universal SSL

Cloudflare issues — and renews — free, publicly trusted SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.

When you proxy your traffic through Cloudflare, this process happens automatically and within 24 hours of domain activation. Provisioning time depends on certain security checks and other requirements mandated by Certificate Authorities (CA).

When you do not proxy your traffic through Cloudflare (a CNAME setup), you will need to perform the additional steps described in Enable Universal SSL.

