Advanced Certificate Manager

Advanced Certificate Manager is a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates in Cloudflare.

Use Advanced Certificate Manager when you want something more customizable than Universal SSL but still want the convenience of SSL certificate issuance and renewal. For example, use Advanced Certificate Manager to cover more than one level of subdomain, remove Cloudflare branding from the Universal certificate, or adjust the shortest certificate lifespan.

​ Features of Advanced Certificate Manager

Advanced Certificate Manager defines several certificate options:

Add up to 100 edge certificates per zone.

Include the zone apex and less than 50 hosts as covered hostnames.

Select the preferred validation method (HTTP, TXT or Email).

Choose the certificate validity period (14, 30, 90, or 365 days).

Choose the Certificate Authority to issue the certificate (Let’s Encrypt or Digicert).

Select a custom trust store for origin authentication.

Control cipher suites used for TLS.

Important Selecting Let’s Encrypt as a CA limits a certificate to txt validation_method, 90 validity_days, omission of cloudflare_branding, and 2 host entries (one for the zone name and one for the subdomain wildcard of the zone name, e.g. example.com, *.example.com).

​ Common API commands

​ Create a certificate in the dashboard

To create a new advanced certificate in the dashboard: