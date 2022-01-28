Skip to content
Troubleshooting Domain Control Validation

When performing Domain Control Validation (DCV) for partial domains using Universal SSL certificates, you might experience issues with certificate issuance and renewal using HTTP DCV.

If these issues occur while using HTTP DCV, review the following settings: