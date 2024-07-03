Use Cloudflare Pages as origin

This tutorial is intended as an introductory example of how you can leverage Cloudflare’s global traffic management.

The following sections will guide you through setting up an active-passive failover load balancer with Cloudflare Pages as one of the endpoints, while also going into details about the Load Balancing dashboard workflow, and some important field values and troubleshooting.

​​ Use cases

This setup can be useful if you are migrating your production website or application to Pages or if you just want to have a backup or a personalized web page for when your primary origin goes down.