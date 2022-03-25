Renew domains with Cloudflare Registrar

Once you have registered a domain with Cloudflare Registrar, you can renew that domain from within the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Set up automatic renewals

If you want your domains to renew automatically, keep the default settings for your domain (Auto Renew should be set to On). To find this setting:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select the account and domain you want to renew. From Overview, scroll down to Domain Registration and select Manage domain. Find the domain you want to set up and make sure the Auto Renew toggle is enabled.

Cloudflare renews these domains automatically 30 days before their expiration date. You can also manually renew a domain at any time.

If the renewal fails, you will receive an email notification and Cloudflare will try to renew the domain three additional times. If these attempts fail, you must manually renew your domain. If you want to delete your domain from Cloudflare, disable Auto-Renew first.

​​ Renew a domain manually

You can renew a domain at any time. To renew a domain registered with Cloudflare:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select the account and domain you want to renew. From Overview, scroll down to Domain Registration and click Manage domain. Find the domain you want to renew and click Manage. In Registration > Domain Registration, click Add years. In the Renew for drop-down menu, choose a number of years to renew your domain (up to 10 years). Select Renew > Purchase.

Once Cloudflare validates your payment, the status of your domain changes to Renewal Pending. After the renewal is finished, the status changes back to Active.

​​ Renewal notifications

Once a domain is registered, Registrar sends the following expiration notices to the Super Admin of the domain:

A monthly email listing all domains set to renew automatically within the next 45 days.

A monthly email listing all domains expiring in the next 60-90 days.

In addition to the Super Admin, the following expiration notices are sent to the WHOIS Registrant contact associated with the domain:

A weekly email listing all domains expiring within the next month.

A daily email listing all domains expiring in seven days.

An email one day after a domain expires.

An email 20 days after the expiration date.