Transfer out from Cloudflare

Cloudflare Registrar makes it easy to transfer your domain to another registrar. Follow the instructions below to transfer your domain out from Cloudflare. ICANN rules prohibit a domain from being transferred if: It has been transferred within the last 60 days;

It was registered within the last 60 days;

If the WHOIS registrant information has been modified in the last 60 days (even if redacted).

​​ Unlocking your domain at Cloudflare

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select the account and domain you want to transfer. In Overview, scroll down to Domain Registration and click Manage domain. Find the domain you want to transfer, and click Manage. Click Configuration. In the Transfer Out card click Unlock. Select Confirm and Unlock to confirm that you want to unlock your domain. Copy the auth code (also referred to as authentication code and authorization code) generated by Cloudflare, and use at your new registrar.

If you lose your authentication code, you can get a new one by:

Clicking the Regenerate button;

button; Locking the domain and repeating steps 1-6.

​​ Transfer to a new registrar