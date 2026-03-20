Stream logs from multiple replicas of Cloudflare Tunnel simultaneously

In the Cloudflare One dashboard, the overview page for a specific Cloudflare Tunnel now shows all replicas of that tunnel and supports streaming logs from multiple replicas at once.

Previously, you could only stream logs from one replica at a time. With this update:

Replicas on the tunnel overview — All active replicas for the selected tunnel now appear on that tunnel's overview page under Connectors . Select any replica to stream its logs.

— All active replicas for the selected tunnel now appear on that tunnel's overview page under . Select any replica to stream its logs. Multi-connector log streaming — Stream logs from multiple replicas simultaneously, making it easier to correlate events across your infrastructure during debugging or incident response. To try it out, log in to Cloudflare One ↗ and go to Networks > Connectors > Cloudflare Tunnels. Select View logs next to the tunnel you want to monitor.

For more information, refer to Tunnel log streams and Deploy replicas.