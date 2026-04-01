Deploy Hooks are now available for Workers Builds

Workers Builds now supports Deploy Hooks — trigger builds from your headless CMS, a Cron Trigger, a Slack bot, or any system that can send an HTTP request.

Each Deploy Hook is a unique URL tied to a specific branch. Send it a POST and your Worker builds and deploys.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/workers/builds/deploy_hooks/<DEPLOY_HOOK_ID>"

To create one, go to Workers & Pages > your Worker > Settings > Builds > Deploy Hooks.

Since a Deploy Hook is a URL, you can also call it from another Worker. For example, a Worker with a Cron Trigger can rebuild your project on a schedule:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async scheduled ( event , env , ctx ) { ctx . waitUntil ( fetch ( env . DEPLOY_HOOK_URL , { method : "POST" } )) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async scheduled ( event : ScheduledEvent , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < void > { ctx . waitUntil ( fetch ( env . DEPLOY_HOOK_URL , { method : "POST" } )) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

You can also use Deploy Hooks to rebuild when your CMS publishes new content or deploy from a Slack slash command.

Built-in optimizations

Automatic deduplication : If a Deploy Hook fires multiple times before the first build starts running, redundant builds are automatically skipped. This keeps your build queue clean when webhooks retry or CMS events arrive in bursts.

: If a Deploy Hook fires multiple times before the first build starts running, redundant builds are automatically skipped. This keeps your build queue clean when webhooks retry or CMS events arrive in bursts. Last triggered : The dashboard shows when each hook was last triggered.

: The dashboard shows when each hook was last triggered. Build source: Your Worker's build history shows which Deploy Hook started each build by name.

Deploy Hooks are rate limited to 10 builds per minute per Worker and 100 builds per minute per account. For all limits, see Limits & pricing.

To get started, read the Deploy Hooks documentation.