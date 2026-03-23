R2 SQL now supports over 190 new functions, expressions, and complex types

R2 SQL now supports an expanded SQL grammar so you can write richer analytical queries without exporting data. This release adds CASE expressions, column aliases, arithmetic in clauses, 163 scalar functions, 33 aggregate functions, EXPLAIN, Common Table Expressions (CTEs),and full struct/array/map access. R2 SQL is Cloudflare's serverless, distributed, analytics query engine for querying Apache Iceberg ↗ tables stored in R2 Data Catalog. This page documents the supported SQL syntax.

Highlights

Column aliases — SELECT col AS alias now works in all clauses

— now works in all clauses CASE expressions — conditional logic directly in SQL (searched and simple forms)

— conditional logic directly in SQL (searched and simple forms) Scalar functions — 163 new functions across math, string, datetime, regex, crypto, encoding, and type inspection categories

— 163 new functions across math, string, datetime, regex, crypto, encoding, and type inspection categories Aggregate functions — statistical (variance, stddev, correlation, regression), bitwise, boolean, and positional aggregates join the existing basic and approximate functions

— statistical (variance, stddev, correlation, regression), bitwise, boolean, and positional aggregates join the existing basic and approximate functions Complex types — query struct fields with bracket notation, use 46 array functions, and extract map keys/values

— query struct fields with bracket notation, use 46 array functions, and extract map keys/values Common table expressions (CTEs) — use WITH ... AS to define named temporary result sets. Chained CTEs are supported. All CTEs must reference the same single table.

— use to define named temporary result sets. Chained CTEs are supported. All CTEs must reference the same single table. Full expression support — arithmetic, type casting ( CAST , TRY_CAST , :: shorthand), and EXTRACT in SELECT, WHERE, GROUP BY, HAVING, and ORDER BY

Examples

CASE expressions with statistical aggregates

SELECT source, CASE WHEN AVG (price) > 30 THEN 'premium' WHEN AVG (price) > 10 THEN 'mid-tier' ELSE 'budget' END AS tier, round (stddev(price), 2 ) AS price_volatility, approx_percentile_cont (price, 0 . 95 ) AS p95_price FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY source

Struct and array access

SELECT product_name, pricing['price'] AS price, array_to_string(tags, ', ' ) AS tag_list FROM my_namespace.products WHERE array_has(tags, 'Action' ) ORDER BY pricing['price'] DESC LIMIT 10

Chained CTEs with time-series analysis

WITH monthly AS ( SELECT date_trunc( 'month' , sale_timestamp) AS month , department, COUNT ( * ) AS transactions, round ( AVG (total_amount), 2 ) AS avg_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE sale_timestamp BETWEEN '2025-01-01T00:00:00Z' AND '2025-12-31T23:59:59Z' GROUP BY date_trunc( 'month' , sale_timestamp), department ), ranked AS ( SELECT month , department, transactions, avg_amount, CASE WHEN avg_amount > 1000 THEN 'high-value' WHEN avg_amount > 500 THEN 'mid-value' ELSE 'standard' END AS tier FROM monthly WHERE transactions > 100 ) SELECT * FROM ranked ORDER BY month , avg_amount DESC

For the full function reference and syntax details, refer to the SQL reference. For limitations and best practices, refer to Limitations and best practices.