Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
R2 SQL now supports over 190 new functions, expressions, and complex types
R2 SQL now supports an expanded SQL grammar so you can write richer analytical queries without exporting data. This release adds CASE expressions, column aliases, arithmetic in clauses, 163 scalar functions, 33 aggregate functions, EXPLAIN, Common Table Expressions (CTEs),and full struct/array/map access. R2 SQL is Cloudflare's serverless, distributed, analytics query engine for querying Apache Iceberg ↗ tables stored in R2 Data Catalog. This page documents the supported SQL syntax.
- Column aliases —
SELECT col AS aliasnow works in all clauses
- CASE expressions — conditional logic directly in SQL (searched and simple forms)
- Scalar functions — 163 new functions across math, string, datetime, regex, crypto, encoding, and type inspection categories
- Aggregate functions — statistical (variance, stddev, correlation, regression), bitwise, boolean, and positional aggregates join the existing basic and approximate functions
- Complex types — query struct fields with bracket notation, use 46 array functions, and extract map keys/values
- Common table expressions (CTEs) — use
WITH ... ASto define named temporary result sets. Chained CTEs are supported. All CTEs must reference the same single table.
- Full expression support — arithmetic, type casting (
CAST,
TRY_CAST,
::shorthand), and
EXTRACTin SELECT, WHERE, GROUP BY, HAVING, and ORDER BY
For the full function reference and syntax details, refer to the SQL reference. For limitations and best practices, refer to Limitations and best practices.