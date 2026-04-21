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Placement

By default, containers run in the location nearest to the incoming request with a pre-fetched image. Use placement constraints to restrict where your containers run for data residency, compliance, or latency requirements.

Regional constraints

Use the regions constraint to limit container placement to specific geographic areas:

RegionDescriptionNotes
ENAMEastern North America
WNAMWestern North America
EEUREastern Europe
WEURWestern Europe
APACAsia Pacific
SAMSouth America
MEMiddle EastLimited capacity
OCOceaniaLimited capacity
AFRAfricaLimited capacity

Limited capacity regions (ME, OC, AFR) cannot be used exclusively. Include at least one other region, or contact support for dedicated access.

Jurisdictional constraints

Use the jurisdiction constraint to restrict containers to compliance boundaries:

JurisdictionRegionsUse case
euEEUR, WEUREU data residency
fedrampENAM, WNAMFedRAMP regions

When you specify both jurisdiction and regions, the regions must be valid for that jurisdiction. For example, specifying jurisdiction: "eu" with regions: ["ENAM"] is invalid.

Configure placement

Set placement constraints in your Wrangler configuration:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "containers": [
    {
      "name": "my-container",
      "image": "docker.io/my-org/my-image:latest",
      "constraints": {
        "regions": [
          "ENAM",
          "WNAM"
        ],
        "jurisdiction": "fedramp"
      }
    }
  ]
}

Refer to Lifecycle of a Container for more details on how placement affects container startup and routing.