Placement
By default, containers run in the location nearest to the incoming request with a pre-fetched image. Use placement constraints to restrict where your containers run for data residency, compliance, or latency requirements.
Use the
regions constraint to limit container placement to specific geographic areas:
|Region
|Description
|Notes
ENAM
|Eastern North America
WNAM
|Western North America
EEUR
|Eastern Europe
WEUR
|Western Europe
APAC
|Asia Pacific
SAM
|South America
ME
|Middle East
|Limited capacity
OC
|Oceania
|Limited capacity
AFR
|Africa
|Limited capacity
Limited capacity regions (ME, OC, AFR) cannot be used exclusively. Include at least one other region, or contact support for dedicated access.
Use the
jurisdiction constraint to restrict containers to compliance boundaries:
|Jurisdiction
|Regions
|Use case
eu
|EEUR, WEUR
|EU data residency
fedramp
|ENAM, WNAM
|FedRAMP regions
When you specify both
jurisdiction and
regions, the regions must be valid for that jurisdiction. For example, specifying
jurisdiction: "eu" with
regions: ["ENAM"] is invalid.
Set placement constraints in your Wrangler configuration:
Refer to Lifecycle of a Container for more details on how placement affects container startup and routing.