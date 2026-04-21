By default, containers run in the location nearest to the incoming request with a pre-fetched image. Use placement constraints to restrict where your containers run for data residency, compliance, or latency requirements.

Regional constraints

Use the regions constraint to limit container placement to specific geographic areas:

Region Description Notes ENAM Eastern North America WNAM Western North America EEUR Eastern Europe WEUR Western Europe APAC Asia Pacific SAM South America ME Middle East Limited capacity OC Oceania Limited capacity AFR Africa Limited capacity

Limited capacity regions (ME, OC, AFR) cannot be used exclusively. Include at least one other region, or contact support for dedicated access.

Jurisdictional constraints

Use the jurisdiction constraint to restrict containers to compliance boundaries:

Jurisdiction Regions Use case eu EEUR, WEUR EU data residency fedramp ENAM, WNAM FedRAMP regions

When you specify both jurisdiction and regions , the regions must be valid for that jurisdiction. For example, specifying jurisdiction: "eu" with regions: ["ENAM"] is invalid.

Configure placement

Set placement constraints in your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " containers " : [ { " name " : "my-container" , " image " : "docker.io/my-org/my-image:latest" , " constraints " : { " regions " : [ "ENAM" , "WNAM" ], " jurisdiction " : "fedramp" } } ] } Explain Code TOML [[ containers ]] name = "my-container" image = "docker.io/my-org/my-image:latest" [ containers . constraints ] regions = [ "ENAM" , "WNAM" ] jurisdiction = "fedramp"

Refer to Lifecycle of a Container for more details on how placement affects container startup and routing.