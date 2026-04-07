WebSockets now automatically reply to Close frames

The Workers runtime now automatically sends a reciprocal Close frame when it receives a Close frame from the peer. The readyState transitions to CLOSED before the close event fires. This matches the WebSocket specification ↗ and standard browser behavior.

This change is enabled by default for Workers using compatibility dates on or after 2026-04-07 (via the web_socket_auto_reply_to_close compatibility flag). Existing code that manually calls close() inside the close event handler will continue to work — the call is silently ignored when the WebSocket is already closed.

JavaScript const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( new WebSocketPair ()) ; server . accept () ; server . addEventListener ( "close" , ( event ) => { // readyState is already CLOSED — no need to call server.close(). console . log ( server . readyState ) ; // WebSocket.CLOSED console . log ( event . code ) ; // 1000 console . log ( event . wasClean ) ; // true } ) ;

Half-open mode for WebSocket proxying

The automatic close behavior can interfere with WebSocket proxying, where a Worker sits between a client and a backend and needs to coordinate the close on both sides independently. To support this use case, pass { allowHalfOpen: true } to accept() :

JavaScript const [ client , server ] = Object . values ( new WebSocketPair ()) ; server . accept ( { allowHalfOpen : true } ) ; server . addEventListener ( "close" , ( event ) => { // readyState is still CLOSING here, giving you time // to coordinate the close on the other side. console . log ( server . readyState ) ; // WebSocket.CLOSING // Manually close when ready. server . close ( event . code , "done" ) ; } ) ;

For more information, refer to WebSockets Close behavior.