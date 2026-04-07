Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WebSockets now automatically reply to Close frames
The Workers runtime now automatically sends a reciprocal Close frame when it receives a Close frame from the peer. The
readyState transitions to
CLOSED before the
close event fires. This matches the WebSocket specification ↗ and standard browser behavior.
This change is enabled by default for Workers using compatibility dates on or after
2026-04-07 (via the
web_socket_auto_reply_to_close compatibility flag). Existing code that manually calls
close() inside the
close event handler will continue to work — the call is silently ignored when the WebSocket is already closed.
The automatic close behavior can interfere with WebSocket proxying, where a Worker sits between a client and a backend and needs to coordinate the close on both sides independently. To support this use case, pass
{ allowHalfOpen: true } to
accept():
For more information, refer to WebSockets Close behavior.