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Wrangler commands

ai-search list

List all AI Search instances

Terminal window
npx wrangler ai-search list
  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as clean JSON

  • --page number default: 1

    Page number of the results, can configure page size using "per-page"

  • --per-page number

    Number of instances to show per page

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

ai-search create

Create a new AI Search instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler ai-search create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the AI Search instance to create (must be unique).

  • --source string

    Data source identifier (R2 bucket name or web URL).

  • --type string

    The source type for the instance.

  • --embedding-model string

    Embedding model to use.

  • --generation-model string

    LLM model for chat completions.

  • --chunk-size number

    Chunk size for document splitting (min: 64).

  • --chunk-overlap number

    Overlap between document chunks.

  • --max-num-results number

    Maximum search results per query.

  • --reranking boolean

    Enable reranking of search results.

  • --reranking-model string

    Model to use for reranking.

  • --hybrid-search boolean

    Enable hybrid (keyword + vector) search.

  • --cache boolean

    Enable response caching.

  • --score-threshold number

    Minimum relevance score threshold (0-1).

  • --prefix string

    R2 key prefix to scope indexing.

  • --include-items array

    Glob patterns for items to include.

  • --exclude-items array

    Glob patterns for items to exclude.

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as clean JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

ai-search get

Get details of an AI Search instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler ai-search get [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the AI Search instance.

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as clean JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

ai-search update

Update an AI Search instance configuration

Terminal window
npx wrangler ai-search update [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the AI Search instance to update.

  • --embedding-model string

    Update the embedding model.

  • --generation-model string

    Update the LLM model for chat completions.

  • --chunk-size number

    Update the chunk size.

  • --chunk-overlap number

    Update the chunk overlap.

  • --max-num-results number

    Update max search results per query.

  • --reranking boolean

    Enable or disable reranking.

  • --reranking-model string

    Update the reranking model.

  • --hybrid-search boolean

    Enable or disable hybrid search.

  • --cache boolean

    Enable or disable caching.

  • --score-threshold number

    Update the minimum relevance score threshold (0-1).

  • --paused boolean

    Pause or resume the instance.

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as clean JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

ai-search delete

Delete an AI Search instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler ai-search delete [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the AI Search instance to delete.

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

ai-search stats

Get usage statistics for an AI Search instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler ai-search stats [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the AI Search instance.

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as clean JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Execute a semantic search query against an AI Search instance

Terminal window
npx wrangler ai-search search [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the AI Search instance.

  • --query string required

    The search query text.

  • --max-num-results number

    Override maximum number of results.

  • --score-threshold number

    Override minimum relevance score (0-1).

  • --reranking boolean

    Override reranking setting.

  • --filter array

    Metadata filter as key=value (repeatable, e.g. --filter type=docs --filter lang=en).

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as clean JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources