Wrangler commands
List all AI Search instances
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as clean JSON
-
--page
numberdefault: 1
Page number of the results, can configure page size using "per-page"
-
--per-page
number
Number of instances to show per page
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Create a new AI Search instance
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the AI Search instance to create (must be unique).
-
--source
string
Data source identifier (R2 bucket name or web URL).
-
--type
string
The source type for the instance.
-
--embedding-model
string
Embedding model to use.
-
--generation-model
string
LLM model for chat completions.
-
--chunk-size
number
Chunk size for document splitting (min: 64).
-
--chunk-overlap
number
Overlap between document chunks.
-
--max-num-results
number
Maximum search results per query.
-
--reranking
boolean
Enable reranking of search results.
-
--reranking-model
string
Model to use for reranking.
-
--hybrid-search
boolean
Enable hybrid (keyword + vector) search.
-
--cache
boolean
Enable response caching.
-
--score-threshold
number
Minimum relevance score threshold (0-1).
-
--prefix
string
R2 key prefix to scope indexing.
-
--include-items
array
Glob patterns for items to include.
-
--exclude-items
array
Glob patterns for items to exclude.
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as clean JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get details of an AI Search instance
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the AI Search instance.
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as clean JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Update an AI Search instance configuration
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the AI Search instance to update.
-
--embedding-model
string
Update the embedding model.
-
--generation-model
string
Update the LLM model for chat completions.
-
--chunk-size
number
Update the chunk size.
-
--chunk-overlap
number
Update the chunk overlap.
-
--max-num-results
number
Update max search results per query.
-
--reranking
boolean
Enable or disable reranking.
-
--reranking-model
string
Update the reranking model.
-
--hybrid-search
boolean
Enable or disable hybrid search.
-
--cache
boolean
Enable or disable caching.
-
--score-threshold
number
Update the minimum relevance score threshold (0-1).
-
--paused
boolean
Pause or resume the instance.
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as clean JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete an AI Search instance
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the AI Search instance to delete.
-
--force
booleanalias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get usage statistics for an AI Search instance
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the AI Search instance.
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as clean JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Execute a semantic search query against an AI Search instance
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the AI Search instance.
-
--query
stringrequired
The search query text.
-
--max-num-results
number
Override maximum number of results.
-
--score-threshold
number
Override minimum relevance score (0-1).
-
--reranking
boolean
Override reranking setting.
-
--filter
array
Metadata filter as key=value (repeatable, e.g. --filter type=docs --filter lang=en).
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as clean JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources