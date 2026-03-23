 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

AI Search UI snippets and MCP support

AI Search

AI Search now supports public endpoints, UI snippets, and MCP, making it easy to add search to your website or connect AI agents.

Public endpoints allow you to expose AI Search capabilities without requiring API authentication. To enable public endpoints:

  1. Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search
  2. Select your instance, and turn on Public Endpoint in Settings. For more details, refer to Public endpoint configuration.

UI snippets

UI snippets are pre-built search and chat components you can embed in your website. Visit search.ai.cloudflare.com to configure and preview components for your AI Search instance.

Example of the search-modal-snippet component

To add a search modal to your page:

<script
  type="module"
  src="https://<INSTANCE_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/assets/v0.0.25/search-snippet.es.js"
></script>


<search-modal-snippet
  api-url="https://<INSTANCE_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/"
  placeholder="Search..."
>
</search-modal-snippet>

For more details, refer to the UI snippets documentation.

MCP

The MCP endpoint allows AI agents to search your content via the Model Context Protocol. Connect your MCP client to:

https://<INSTANCE_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/mcp

For more details, refer to the MCP documentation.