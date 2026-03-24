Dynamic Workers pricing is based on three dimensions: Dynamic Workers created daily, requests, and CPU time.

Dynamic Workers are currently only available on the Workers Paid plan.

Included Additional usage Dynamic Workers created daily 1,000 unique Dynamic Workers per month +$0.002 per Dynamic Worker per day Requests ¹ 10 million per month +$0.30 per million requests CPU time ¹ 30 million CPU milliseconds per month +$0.02 per million CPU milliseconds

¹ Uses Workers Standard rates and will appear as part of your existing Workers bill, not as separate Dynamic Workers charges.

Pricing availability The Dynamic Workers created daily charge is not yet active — you will not be billed for the number of Dynamic Workers created at this time. Pricing information is shared in advance so you can estimate future costs. Dynamic Workers requests and CPU time are already billed as part of your Workers plan — they count toward your Workers requests and CPU usage.

Dynamic Workers created daily

You are billed for each unique Dynamic Worker created in a day. A Dynamic Worker is uniquely identified by its Worker ID and code — if either changes, it counts as a new Dynamic Worker. The count resets daily.

Scenario Counted as Same code, same ID, invoked multiple times 1 Dynamic Worker Same code, different IDs 1 Dynamic Worker per ID Same ID, different code versions 1 Dynamic Worker per code version No ID provided or .load(code) used 1 Dynamic Worker per invocation

Note If your application sends multiple requests to the same Worker, use .get() with a stable ID to avoid being billed for multiple creations.

Requests

Dynamic Workers reuse Workers Standard request pricing.

A request is counted each time a Dynamic Worker is invoked:

Each fetch() call into a Dynamic Worker

call into a Dynamic Worker Each RPC method call on a Dynamic Worker stub (billed the same way as Durable Objects)

If an RPC method returns a stub (an object that extends RpcTarget ), those returned stubs share the same RPC session as the original call. Subsequent calls on the returned stub are not billed as separate requests.

CPU time

CPU time is billed at the same rate as Workers Standard.

Unlike standard Workers (where only execution time is billed), Dynamic Workers bill for two components of CPU time: