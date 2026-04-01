Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New L4 transport telemetry fields in Workers
Three new properties are now available on
request.cf in Workers that expose Layer 4 transport telemetry from the client connection. These properties let your Worker make decisions based on real-time connection quality signals — such as round-trip time and data delivery rate — without requiring any client-side changes.
Previously, this telemetry was only available via the
Server-Timing: cfL4 response header. These new properties surface the same data directly in the Workers runtime, so you can use it for routing, logging, or response customization.
|Property
|Type
|Description
clientTcpRtt
|number | undefined
|The smoothed TCP round-trip time (RTT) between Cloudflare and the client in milliseconds. Only present for TCP connections (HTTP/1, HTTP/2). For example,
22.
clientQuicRtt
|number | undefined
|The smoothed QUIC round-trip time (RTT) between Cloudflare and the client in milliseconds. Only present for QUIC connections (HTTP/3). For example,
42.
edgeL4
|Object | undefined
|Layer 4 transport statistics. Contains
deliveryRate (number) — the most recent data delivery rate estimate for the connection, in bytes per second. For example,
123456.
For more information, refer to Workers Runtime APIs: Request.