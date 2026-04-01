All Wrangler commands for Workflows now support local development

All wrangler workflows commands now accept a --local flag to target a Workflow running in a local wrangler dev session instead of the production API.

You can now manage the full Workflow lifecycle locally, including triggering Workflows, listing instances, pausing, resuming, restarting, terminating, and sending events:

Terminal window npx wrangler workflows list --local npx wrangler workflows trigger my-workflow --local npx wrangler workflows instances list my-workflow --local npx wrangler workflows instances pause my-workflow <INSTANCE_ID> --local npx wrangler workflows instances send-event my-workflow <INSTANCE_ID> --type my-event --local

All commands also accept --port to target a specific wrangler dev session (defaults to 8787 ).

For more information, refer to Workflows local development.