Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
All Wrangler commands for Workflows now support local development
All
wrangler workflows commands now accept a
--local flag to target a Workflow running in a local
wrangler dev session instead of the production API.
You can now manage the full Workflow lifecycle locally, including triggering Workflows, listing instances, pausing, resuming, restarting, terminating, and sending events:
All commands also accept
--port to target a specific
wrangler dev session (defaults to
8787).
For more information, refer to Workflows local development.