Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New RFC 9440 mTLS certificate fields in Workers
Four new fields are now available on
request.cf.tlsClientAuth in Workers for requests that include a mutual TLS (mTLS) client certificate. These fields encode the client certificate and its intermediate chain in RFC 9440 ↗ format — the same standard format used by the
Client-Cert and
Client-Cert-Chain HTTP headers — so your Worker can forward them directly to your origin without any custom parsing or encoding logic.
|Field
|Type
|Description
certRFC9440
|String
|The client leaf certificate in RFC 9440 format (
:base64-DER:). Empty if no client certificate was presented.
certRFC9440TooLarge
|Boolean
true if the leaf certificate exceeded 10 KB and was omitted from
certRFC9440.
certChainRFC9440
|String
|The intermediate certificate chain in RFC 9440 format as a comma-separated list. Empty if no intermediates were sent or if the chain exceeded 16 KB.
certChainRFC9440TooLarge
|Boolean
true if the intermediate chain exceeded 16 KB and was omitted from
certChainRFC9440.
For more information, refer to Client certificate variables and Mutual TLS authentication.