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Create, manage, search AI Search instances with Wrangler CLI

AI Search

AI Search supports a wrangler ai-search command namespace. Use it to manage instances from the command line.

The following commands are available:

CommandDescription
wrangler ai-search createCreate a new instance with an interactive wizard
wrangler ai-search listList all instances in your account
wrangler ai-search getGet details of a specific instance
wrangler ai-search updateUpdate the configuration of an instance
wrangler ai-search deleteDelete an instance
wrangler ai-search searchRun a search query against an instance
wrangler ai-search statsGet usage statistics for an instance

The create command guides you through setup, choosing a name, source type (r2 or web), and data source. You can also pass all options as flags for non-interactive use:

Terminal window
wrangler ai-search create my-instance --type r2 --source my-bucket

Use wrangler ai-search search to query an instance directly from the CLI:

Terminal window
wrangler ai-search search my-instance --query "how do I configure caching?"

All commands support --json for structured output that scripts and AI agents can parse directly.

For full usage details, refer to the Wrangler commands documentation.