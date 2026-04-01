Create, manage, search AI Search instances with Wrangler CLI

AI Search supports a wrangler ai-search command namespace. Use it to manage instances from the command line.

The following commands are available:

Command Description wrangler ai-search create Create a new instance with an interactive wizard wrangler ai-search list List all instances in your account wrangler ai-search get Get details of a specific instance wrangler ai-search update Update the configuration of an instance wrangler ai-search delete Delete an instance wrangler ai-search search Run a search query against an instance wrangler ai-search stats Get usage statistics for an instance

The create command guides you through setup, choosing a name, source type ( r2 or web ), and data source. You can also pass all options as flags for non-interactive use:

Terminal window wrangler ai-search create my-instance --type r2 --source my-bucket

Use wrangler ai-search search to query an instance directly from the CLI:

Terminal window wrangler ai-search search my-instance --query "how do I configure caching?"

All commands support --json for structured output that scripts and AI agents can parse directly.

For full usage details, refer to the Wrangler commands documentation.