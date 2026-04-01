Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Create, manage, search AI Search instances with Wrangler CLI
AI Search supports a
wrangler ai-search command namespace. Use it to manage instances from the command line.
The following commands are available:
|Command
|Description
wrangler ai-search create
|Create a new instance with an interactive wizard
wrangler ai-search list
|List all instances in your account
wrangler ai-search get
|Get details of a specific instance
wrangler ai-search update
|Update the configuration of an instance
wrangler ai-search delete
|Delete an instance
wrangler ai-search search
|Run a search query against an instance
wrangler ai-search stats
|Get usage statistics for an instance
The
create command guides you through setup, choosing a name, source type (
r2 or
web), and data source. You can also pass all options as flags for non-interactive use:
Use
wrangler ai-search search to query an instance directly from the CLI:
All commands support
--json for structured output that scripts and AI agents can parse directly.
For full usage details, refer to the Wrangler commands documentation.