You can use Cloudflare R2 to store data for indexing. To get started, configure an R2 bucket containing your data.

AI Search will automatically scan and process supported files stored in that bucket. Files that are unsupported or exceed the size limit will be skipped during indexing and logged as errors.

File limits

AI Search has different file size limits depending on the file type:

Plain text files: Up to 4 MB

Up to Rich format files: Up to 4 MB

Files that exceed these limits will not be indexed and will show up in the error logs.

File types

AI Search can ingest a variety of different file types to power your RAG. The following plain text files and rich format files are supported.

Plain text file types

AI Search supports the following plain text file types:

Format File extensions Mime Type Text .txt , .rst text/plain Log .log text/plain Config .ini , .conf , .env , .properties , .gitignore , .editorconfig , .toml text/plain , text/toml Markdown .markdown , .md , .mdx text/markdown LaTeX .tex , .latex application/x-tex , application/x-latex Script .sh , .bat , .ps1 application/x-sh , application/x-msdos-batch , text/x-powershell SGML .sgml text/sgml JSON .json application/json YAML .yaml , .yml application/x-yaml CSS .css text/css JavaScript .js application/javascript PHP .php application/x-httpd-php Python .py text/x-python Ruby .rb text/x-ruby Java .java text/x-java-source C .c text/x-c C++ .cpp , .cxx text/x-c++ C Header .h , .hpp text/x-c-header Go .go text/x-go Rust .rs text/rust Swift .swift text/swift Dart .dart text/dart

Rich format file types

AI Search uses Markdown Conversion to convert rich format files to markdown. The following table lists the supported formats that will be converted to Markdown:

Format File extensions Mime Types PDF Documents .pdf application/pdf Images 1 .jpeg , .jpg , .png , .webp , .svg image/jpeg , image/png , image/webp , image/svg+xml HTML Documents .html text/html XML Documents .xml application/xml Microsoft Office Documents .xlsx , .xlsm , .xlsb , .xls , .et application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet , application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroenabled.12 , application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroenabled.12 , application/vnd.ms-excel Open Document Format .ods application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet CSV .csv text/csv Apple Documents .numbers application/vnd.apple.numbers

1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection and summarization. See Workers AI pricing for more details.