Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Control where your Containers run with regional and jurisdictional placement
You can now specify placement constraints to control where your Containers run.
|Constraint
|Values
|Use case
regions
ENAM,
WNAM,
EEUR,
WEUR
|Geographic placement
jurisdiction
eu,
fedramp
|Compliance boundaries
Use
regions to limit placement to specific geographic areas. Use
jurisdiction to restrict containers to compliance boundaries —
eu maps to European regions (EEUR, WEUR) and
fedramp maps to North American regions (ENAM, WNAM).
Refer to Containers architecture for more details on placement.