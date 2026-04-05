Control where your Containers run with regional and jurisdictional placement

You can now specify placement constraints to control where your Containers run.

Constraint Values Use case regions ENAM , WNAM , EEUR , WEUR Geographic placement jurisdiction eu , fedramp Compliance boundaries

Use regions to limit placement to specific geographic areas. Use jurisdiction to restrict containers to compliance boundaries — eu maps to European regions (EEUR, WEUR) and fedramp maps to North American regions (ENAM, WNAM).

Refer to Containers architecture for more details on placement.