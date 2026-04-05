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Control where your Containers run with regional and jurisdictional placement

Containers

You can now specify placement constraints to control where your Containers run.

ConstraintValuesUse case
regionsENAM, WNAM, EEUR, WEURGeographic placement
jurisdictioneu, fedrampCompliance boundaries

Use regions to limit placement to specific geographic areas. Use jurisdiction to restrict containers to compliance boundaries — eu maps to European regions (EEUR, WEUR) and fedramp maps to North American regions (ENAM, WNAM).

Refer to Containers architecture for more details on placement.