REST API
Use the AI Search REST API to query your AI Search instances over HTTP.
All requests require an API token with AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens.Go to API Tokens
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Select Create Token.
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Select Create Custom Token.
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Enter a Token name, for example
AI Search Manager.
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Under Permissions, add two permissions:
- Account > AI Search:Edit
- Account > AI Search:Run
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Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token.
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Copy and save the token value. This is your
API_TOKEN.
Include the token in the
Authorization header for all requests:
AI Search provides two APIs for querying an instance. Both use an OpenAI-compatible
messages format.
- Search returns relevant content chunks. Use this when you want to handle generation yourself or display results directly.
- Chat completions retrieves content and generates a response in one call.
AI Search APIs are available at two base paths:
|Path
|Description
/accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{id}/
|Operates on a specific instance
/accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/namespaces/{namespace}/instances/{id}/
|Operates on instances within a namespace
The below operations are the same for both paths. For the namespace-scoped API, refer to the Namespace API reference.
Search a specific instance. The search endpoint also accepts a
query string parameter. For the full specification, refer to the Search API reference.
Generate a response from a specific instance. For the full specification, refer to the Chat completions API reference.
Set
stream to
true to receive responses as Server-Sent Events (SSE). The retrieved chunks are sent first as a
chunks event, followed by the streamed response.
The search and chat completions APIs are also available at the namespace level. These work the same as the instance endpoints, but you pass an
instance_ids array to specify which instances to query. Each chunk in the response includes an
instance_id field identifying which instance it came from. For the full specification, refer to the Namespace API reference.