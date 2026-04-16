Use the AI Search REST API to query your AI Search instances over HTTP.

Note The previous AutoRAG API endpoints are no longer recommended for use. Refer to Migrate from AutoRAG REST API for details.

Authentication

All requests require an API token with AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens. Go to API Tokens Select Create Token. Select Create Custom Token. Enter a Token name, for example AI Search Manager . Under Permissions, add two permissions: Account > AI Search:Edit

> Account > AI Search:Run Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token. Copy and save the token value. This is your API_TOKEN .

Include the token in the Authorization header for all requests:

Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>

Search and chat

AI Search provides two APIs for querying an instance. Both use an OpenAI-compatible messages format.

Search returns relevant content chunks. Use this when you want to handle generation yourself or display results directly.

returns relevant content chunks. Use this when you want to handle generation yourself or display results directly. Chat completions retrieves content and generates a response in one call.

API paths

AI Search APIs are available at two base paths:

Path Description /accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{id}/ Operates on a specific instance /accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/namespaces/{namespace}/instances/{id}/ Operates on instances within a namespace

The below operations are the same for both paths. For the namespace-scoped API, refer to the Namespace API reference.

Search

Search a specific instance. The search endpoint also accepts a query string parameter. For the full specification, refer to the Search API reference.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/instances/<INSTANCE_NAME>/search" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "content": "What is Cloudflare?", "role": "user" } ] }' Explain Code

Chat completions

Generate a response from a specific instance. For the full specification, refer to the Chat completions API reference.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/instances/<INSTANCE_NAME>/chat/completions" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "content": "What is Cloudflare?", "role": "user" } ] }' Explain Code

Streaming

Set stream to true to receive responses as Server-Sent Events (SSE). The retrieved chunks are sent first as a chunks event, followed by the streamed response.

event: chunks data: [{"id":"chunk-001","type":"text","score":0.85,"text":"...","item":{"key":"about-cloudflare.md","timestamp":1775925540000},"scoring_details":{"vector_score":0.85}}] data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":" document"}}]} data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":" you provided doesn"}}]} data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":"'t contain"}}]} data: {"id":"id-1776072781845","created":1776072781,"model":"@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast","object":"chat.completion.chunk","choices":[{"index":0,"delta":{"content":" information"}}]} data: [DONE] Explain Code

Cross-instance search and chat

The search and chat completions APIs are also available at the namespace level. These work the same as the instance endpoints, but you pass an instance_ids array to specify which instances to query. Each chunk in the response includes an instance_id field identifying which instance it came from. For the full specification, refer to the Namespace API reference.