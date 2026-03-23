Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Agents SDK v0.8.0: readable state, idempotent schedules, typed AgentClient, and Zod 4
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ exposes agent state as a readable property, prevents duplicate schedule rows across Durable Object restarts, brings full TypeScript inference to
AgentClient, and migrates to Zod 4.
Both
useAgent (React) and
AgentClient (vanilla JS) now expose a
state property that reflects the current agent state. Previously, reading state required manually tracking it through the
onStateUpdate callback.
React (
useAgent)
agent.state is reactive — the component re-renders when state changes from either the server or a client-side
setState() call.
Vanilla JS (
AgentClient)
State starts as
undefined and is populated when the server sends the initial state on connect (from
initialState) or when
setState() is called. Use optional chaining (
agent.state?.field) for safe access. The
onStateUpdate callback continues to work as before — the new
state property is additive.
schedule() now supports an
idempotent option that deduplicates by
(type, callback, payload), preventing duplicate rows from accumulating when called in places that run on every Durable Object restart such as
onStart().
Cron schedules are idempotent by default. Calling
schedule("0 * * * *", "tick") multiple times with the same callback, expression, and payload returns the existing schedule row instead of creating a new one. Pass
{ idempotent: false } to override.
Delayed and date-scheduled types support opt-in idempotency:
Two new warnings help catch common foot-guns:
- Calling
schedule()inside
onStart()without
{ idempotent: true }emits a
console.warnwith actionable guidance (once per callback; skipped for cron and when
idempotentis set explicitly).
- If an alarm cycle processes 10 or more stale one-shot rows for the same callback, the SDK emits a
console.warnand a
schedule:duplicate_warningdiagnostics channel event.
AgentClient now accepts an optional agent type parameter for full type inference on RPC calls, matching the typed experience already available with
useAgent.
State is automatically inferred from the agent type, so
onStateUpdate is also typed:
Existing untyped usage continues to work without changes. The RPC type utilities (
AgentMethods,
AgentStub,
RPCMethods) are now exported from
agents/client for advanced typing scenarios.
agents,
@cloudflare/ai-chat, and
@cloudflare/codemode now require
zod ^4.0.0. Zod v3 is no longer supported.
- Turn serialization —
onChatMessage()and
_reply()work is now queued so user requests, tool continuations, and
saveMessages()never stream concurrently.
- Duplicate messages on stop — Clicking stop during an active stream no longer splits the assistant message into two entries.
- Duplicate messages after tool calls — Orphaned client IDs no longer leak into persistent storage.
keepAlive() now uses a lightweight in-memory ref count instead of schedule rows. Multiple concurrent callers share a single alarm cycle. The
@experimental tag has been removed from both
keepAlive() and
keepAliveWhile().
A new entry point
@cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai adds support for TanStack AI's ↗
chat() as an alternative to the Vercel AI SDK's
streamText():
To update to the latest version: