REST API migration

The AutoRAG API endpoints are the legacy REST API for AI Search. They will continue to work, but all new features and improvements are only available through the new AI Search API endpoints.

Endpoint changes

The legacy AutoRAG API endpoints under /autorag/rags/ have been replaced by new endpoints under /ai-search/instances/ .

Description New endpoint Reference Chat completions /ai-search/instances/{name}/chat/completions API reference Search /ai-search/instances/{name}/search API reference

The new API also includes endpoints for instance management, items, and namespace-level search that are not available in the legacy API. For the legacy endpoints, refer to the AutoRAG API reference.

Chat completions

How to migrate from the AutoRAG /ai-search endpoint to the new /chat/completions endpoint:

Before (AutoRAG API):

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/autorag/rags/<INSTANCE_NAME>/ai-search" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "query": "What is Cloudflare?" }'

After (AI Search API):

The new API uses the messages array format.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ ai-search/instances /<INSTANCE_NAME> /chat/completions " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "messages" : [ { "content" : "What is Cloudflare?", "role" : "user" } ] }' Explain Code

Search

How to migrate from the AutoRAG /search endpoint to the new /search endpoint:

Before (AutoRAG API):

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/autorag/rags/<INSTANCE_NAME>/search" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "query": "What is Cloudflare?" }'

After (AI Search API):

The new API uses the messages array format. The query string format is also supported.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ ai-search/instances /<INSTANCE_NAME>/search" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "messages" : [ { "content" : "What is Cloudflare?", "role" : "user" } ] }' Explain Code

Streaming behavior changes

In the old AutoRAG API, when stream was set to true , you would only receive the streamed response without the retrieved chunks.

In the new AI Search API, streaming responses include the chunks. The retrieved chunks are sent first as a chunks event, followed by the streamed response data. This allows you to display the source chunks immediately while streaming the generated response to the user.

Filter format

The new AI Search REST API uses Vectorize-style metadata filtering, which differs from the AutoRAG API format. Filters are now nested under ai_search_options.retrieval.filters in the request body. For full documentation of the old format, refer to Metadata filter format (legacy).

Operator mapping

The filter operators have been renamed to use a $ prefix:

AutoRAG API AI Search API eq $eq (or implicit) ne $ne gt $gt gte $gte lt $lt lte $lte $in (new) $nin (new)

Examples

Simple filter

Filter by a single metadata field using implicit equality:

Before (AutoRAG API):

{ " filters " : { " type " : "eq" , " key " : "folder" , " value " : "customer-a/" } }

After (AI Search API):

{ " ai_search_options " : { " retrieval " : { " filters " : { " folder " : "customer-a/" } } } }

Compound filter (AND)

Combine multiple conditions where all must match:

Before (AutoRAG API):

{ " filters " : { " type " : "and" , " filters " : [ { " type " : "eq" , " key " : "folder" , " value " : "customer-a/" }, { " type " : "gte" , " key " : "timestamp" , " value " : "1735689600000" } ] } }

After (AI Search API):

{ " ai_search_options " : { " retrieval " : { " filters " : { " folder " : "customer-a/" , " timestamp " : { " $gte " : 1735689600 } } } } } Explain Code