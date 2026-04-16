REST API migration
The AutoRAG API endpoints are the legacy REST API for AI Search. They will continue to work, but all new features and improvements are only available through the new AI Search API endpoints.
The legacy AutoRAG API endpoints under
/autorag/rags/ have been replaced by new endpoints under
/ai-search/instances/.
|Description
|New endpoint
|Reference
|Chat completions
/ai-search/instances/{name}/chat/completions
|API reference
|Search
/ai-search/instances/{name}/search
|API reference
The new API also includes endpoints for instance management, items, and namespace-level search that are not available in the legacy API. For the legacy endpoints, refer to the AutoRAG API reference.
How to migrate from the AutoRAG
/ai-search endpoint to the new
/chat/completions endpoint:
Before (AutoRAG API):
After (AI Search API):
The new API uses the
messages array format.
How to migrate from the AutoRAG
/search endpoint to the new
/search endpoint:
Before (AutoRAG API):
After (AI Search API):
The new API uses the
messages array format. The
query string format is also supported.
In the old AutoRAG API, when
stream was set to
true, you would only receive the streamed response without the retrieved chunks.
In the new AI Search API, streaming responses include the chunks. The retrieved chunks are sent first as a
chunks event, followed by the streamed response data. This allows you to display the source chunks immediately while streaming the generated response to the user.
The new AI Search REST API uses Vectorize-style metadata filtering, which differs from the AutoRAG API format. Filters are now nested under
ai_search_options.retrieval.filters in the request body. For full documentation of the old format, refer to Metadata filter format (legacy).
The filter operators have been renamed to use a
$ prefix:
|AutoRAG API
|AI Search API
eq
$eq (or implicit)
ne
$ne
gt
$gt
gte
$gte
lt
$lt
lte
$lte
$in (new)
$nin (new)
Filter by a single metadata field using implicit equality:
Before (AutoRAG API):
After (AI Search API):
Combine multiple conditions where all must match:
Before (AutoRAG API):
After (AI Search API):