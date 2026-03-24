Declare required secrets in your Wrangler configuration

The new secrets configuration property lets you declare the secret names your Worker requires in your Wrangler configuration file. Required secrets are validated during local development and deploy, and used as the source of truth for type generation.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " secrets " : { " required " : [ "API_KEY" , "DB_PASSWORD" ], }, } [ secrets ] required = [ "API_KEY" , "DB_PASSWORD" ]

Local development

When secrets is defined, wrangler dev and vite dev load only the keys listed in secrets.required from .dev.vars or .env / process.env . Additional keys in those files are excluded. If any required secrets are missing, a warning is logged listing the missing names.

Type generation

wrangler types generates typed bindings from secrets.required instead of inferring names from .dev.vars or .env . This lets you run type generation in CI or other environments where those files are not present. Per-environment secrets are supported — the aggregated Env type marks secrets that only appear in some environments as optional.

Deploy

wrangler deploy and wrangler versions upload validate that all secrets in secrets.required are configured on the Worker before the operation succeeds. If any required secrets are missing, the command fails with an error listing which secrets need to be set.