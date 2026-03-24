Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Declare required secrets in your Wrangler configuration
The new
secrets configuration property lets you declare the secret names your Worker requires in your Wrangler configuration file. Required secrets are validated during local development and deploy, and used as the source of truth for type generation.
When
secrets is defined,
wrangler dev and
vite dev load only the keys listed in
secrets.required from
.dev.vars or
.env/
process.env. Additional keys in those files are excluded. If any required secrets are missing, a warning is logged listing the missing names.
wrangler types generates typed bindings from
secrets.required instead of inferring names from
.dev.vars or
.env. This lets you run type generation in CI or other environments where those files are not present. Per-environment secrets are supported — the aggregated
Env type marks secrets that only appear in some environments as optional.
wrangler deploy and
wrangler versions upload validate that all secrets in
secrets.required are configured on the Worker before the operation succeeds. If any required secrets are missing, the command fails with an error listing which secrets need to be set.
For more information, refer to the
secrets configuration property reference.