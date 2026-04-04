Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Google Gemma 4 26B A4B now available on Workers AI
We are partnering with Google to bring
@cf/google/gemma-4-26b-a4b-it to Workers AI. Gemma 4 26B A4B is a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) model built from Gemini 3 research, with 26B total parameters and only 4B active per forward pass. By activating a small subset of parameters during inference, the model runs almost as fast as a 4B-parameter model while delivering the quality of a much larger one.
Gemma 4 is Google's most capable family of open models, designed to maximize intelligence-per-parameter.
- Mixture-of-Experts architecture with 8 active experts out of 128 total (plus 1 shared expert), delivering frontier-level performance at a fraction of the compute cost of dense models
- 256,000 token context window for retaining full conversation history, tool definitions, and long documents across extended sessions
- Built-in thinking mode that lets the model reason step-by-step before answering, improving accuracy on complex tasks
- Vision understanding for object detection, document and PDF parsing, screen and UI understanding, chart comprehension, OCR (including multilingual), and handwriting recognition, with support for variable aspect ratios and resolutions
- Function calling with native support for structured tool use, enabling agentic workflows and multi-step planning
- Multilingual with out-of-the-box support for 35+ languages, pre-trained on 140+ languages
- Coding for code generation, completion, and correction
Use Gemma 4 26B A4B through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()), the REST API at
/run or
/v1/chat/completions, or the OpenAI-compatible endpoint.
For more information, refer to the Gemma 4 26B A4B model page.