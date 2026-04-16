Metadata
Use metadata to filter documents before retrieval and provide context to guide AI responses. This page covers built-in metadata attributes, custom metadata schemas, and filter syntax.
AI Search automatically extracts the following metadata attributes from your indexed documents:
|Attribute
|Description
|Example
filename
|The name of the file.
guide.pdf or
docs/getting-started/guide.pdf
folder
|The folder or prefix to the object.
|For
docs/getting-started/guide.pdf, the folder is
docs/getting-started/
timestamp
|Unix timestamp (milliseconds) when the object was last modified. Comparisons round down to seconds.
1735689600000 (2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC)
Custom metadata allows you to define additional fields for filtering search results. You can attach structured metadata to documents and filter queries by attributes such as category, version, or any custom field.
|Type
|Description
|Example values
text
|String values (max 500 characters)
"documentation",
"blog-post"
number
|Numeric values (parsed as float)
2.5,
100,
-3.14
boolean
|Boolean values
true,
false,
1,
0,
yes,
no
datetime
|Date and time values
"2026-01-15T00:00:00Z"
Before custom metadata can be extracted, define a schema in your AI Search configuration using the
custom_metadata field. The schema specifies which fields to extract and their data types.
Schema constraints:
- Maximum of 5 custom metadata fields per AI Search instance
- Field names are case-insensitive and stored as lowercase
- Field names cannot use reserved names:
timestamp,
folder,
filename
- Text values are truncated to 500 characters
- Changing the schema triggers a full re-index of all documents
How you attach custom metadata depends on your data source:
- R2 bucket: Set metadata using S3-compatible custom headers (
x-amz-meta-*). Refer to R2 custom metadata for examples.
- Website: Add
<meta>tags to your HTML pages. Refer to Website custom metadata for details.
- Built-in storage: Attach metadata when uploading files through the Items API.
Metadata filtering narrows down search results based on metadata, so only relevant content is retrieved. The filter is applied before retrieval, so you only query the documents that matter.
Here is an example of metadata filtering using the Workers binding:
Filters are JSON objects where keys are metadata attribute names and values specify the filter condition.
|Operator
|Description
$eq
|Equals
$ne
|Not equals
$in
|In (matches any value in array)
$nin
|Not in (excludes values in array)
$lt
|Less than
$lte
|Less than or equal to
$gt
|Greater than
$gte
|Greater than or equal to
When you provide a direct value without an operator, it is treated as an equality check:
This is equivalent to:
Combine upper and lower bound operators to filter by ranges:
When you specify multiple keys, all conditions must match:
Match any value in an array:
Use range queries to filter for all files within a folder and its subfolders.
For example, consider this file structure:
Directorydocs
- guide.pdf
Directorytutorials
Directorygetting-started
- intro.pdf
Using
{ "folder": "docs/" } only matches files directly in that folder (like
guide.pdf), not files in subfolders.
To match all files starting with
docs/, use a range query:
This works because:
$gteincludes all paths starting with
docs/
$ltwith
docs0excludes paths that do not start with
docs/(since
0comes after
/in ASCII)
When you modify the
custom_metadata schema:
- New fields are added to the search index.
- Removed fields are deleted from the search index.
- A full re-index is triggered for all documents.
- Existing vectors are updated with the new metadata structure.
|Constraint
|Limit
|Maximum custom fields
|5 per AI Search instance
|Maximum text value length
|500 characters
|Reserved field names
timestamp,
folder,
filename
|Field name matching
|Case-insensitive
If file metadata exceeds size limits, the metadata is replaced with an error indicator:
To avoid this, keep individual metadata values concise.