Go SDK v7.0.0 Released

Full Changelog: v6.10.0...v7.0.0 ↗

This is a major version release that includes breaking changes to three packages: ai_search , email_security , and workers . These changes reflect upstream API specification updates that improve type correctness and consistency.

Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

Breaking Changes

See the v7.0.0 Migration Guide ↗ for before/after code examples and actions needed for each change.

AI Search - SearchForAgents Metadata Removed

The SearchForAgents nested type has been removed from all instance metadata structs. This field is no longer part of the API specification.

Removed Types:

InstanceNewResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

InstanceUpdateResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

InstanceListResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

InstanceDeleteResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

InstanceReadResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

InstanceNewParamsMetadataSearchForAgents

InstanceUpdateParamsMetadataSearchForAgents

NamespaceInstanceNewResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

NamespaceInstanceUpdateResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

NamespaceInstanceListResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

NamespaceInstanceDeleteResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

NamespaceInstanceReadResponseMetadataSearchForAgents

NamespaceInstanceNewParamsMetadataSearchForAgents

NamespaceInstanceUpdateParamsMetadataSearchForAgents

Email Security - Path Parameter Type Changes

Multiple Email Security settings sub-resources have changed their path parameter types from int64 to string :

AllowPolicies ( policyID int64 -> policyID string )

( -> ) BlockSenders ( patternID int64 -> patternID string )

( -> ) Domains ( domainID int64 -> domainID string )

( -> ) ImpersonationRegistry ( displayNameID int64 -> impersonationRegistryID string )

( -> ) TrustedDomains ( trustedDomainID int64 -> trustedDomainID string )

Email Security - Investigate Parameter Rename

The Investigate.Get , Investigate.Move.New , and Investigate.Reclassify.New methods now use investigateID instead of postfixID as the path parameter name.

Email Security - Domains BulkDelete Method Removed

The SettingDomainService.BulkDelete method and its associated types have been removed:

SettingDomainBulkDeleteResponse

SettingDomainBulkDeleteParams

Email Security - TrustedDomains Return Type Change

SettingTrustedDomainService.New now returns *SettingTrustedDomainNewResponse instead of *SettingTrustedDomainNewResponseUnion .

Email Security - Investigate.Move Return Type Change

InvestigateMoveService.New now returns *pagination.SinglePage[InvestigateMoveNewResponse] instead of *[]InvestigateMoveNewResponse .

Workers - Observability Telemetry Filter Restructuring

The observability telemetry filter parameter types have been restructured to support nested filter groups. New discriminated union types replace the previous flat filter arrays:

ObservabilityTelemetryKeysParams.Filters now accepts FiltersObjectFilterUnion (was []interface\{\} )

now accepts (was ) ObservabilityTelemetryQueryParams.Parameters.Filters now accepts FiltersObjectFilterUnion

now accepts ObservabilityTelemetryValuesParams.Filters now accepts FiltersObjectFilterUnion

New types include FiltersObjectFiltersObject (for group filters with FilterCombination ) and FiltersWorkersObservabilityFilterLeaf (for leaf filters with typed Operation , Type , and Value fields).

Features

Organizations - Audit Logs ( client.Organizations.Logs.Audit )

NEW SERVICE: Query organization audit logs with cursor-based pagination.

List() - Retrieve audit logs

Browser Rendering ( client.BrowserRendering )

client.BrowserRendering.Devtools.Browser.Targets.Close() - Close a specific browser target (tab, page) by ID

Queues ( client.Queues )

client.Queues.GetMetrics() - Retrieve queue metrics for a specific queue

AI Search ( client.AISearch )

Added WaitForCompletion parameter to NamespaceInstanceItemNewOrUpdateParams and NamespaceInstanceItemSyncParams for synchronous indexing confirmation

Bug Fixes

Magic Transit: ConnectorService.List parameter name corrected from query to params (non-functional, affects generated documentation only)

Deprecations

None in this release.