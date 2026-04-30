Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Go SDK v7.0.0 Released
Full Changelog: v6.10.0...v7.0.0 ↗
This is a major version release that includes breaking changes to three packages:
ai_search,
email_security, and
workers. These changes reflect upstream API specification updates that improve type correctness and consistency.
Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.
See the v7.0.0 Migration Guide ↗ for before/after code examples and actions needed for each change.
The
SearchForAgents nested type has been removed from all instance metadata structs. This field is no longer part of the API specification.
Removed Types:
InstanceNewResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
InstanceUpdateResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
InstanceListResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
InstanceDeleteResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
InstanceReadResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
InstanceNewParamsMetadataSearchForAgents
InstanceUpdateParamsMetadataSearchForAgents
NamespaceInstanceNewResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
NamespaceInstanceUpdateResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
NamespaceInstanceListResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
NamespaceInstanceDeleteResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
NamespaceInstanceReadResponseMetadataSearchForAgents
NamespaceInstanceNewParamsMetadataSearchForAgents
NamespaceInstanceUpdateParamsMetadataSearchForAgents
Multiple Email Security settings sub-resources have changed their path parameter types from
int64 to
string:
AllowPolicies(
policyID int64->
policyID string)
BlockSenders(
patternID int64->
patternID string)
Domains(
domainID int64->
domainID string)
ImpersonationRegistry(
displayNameID int64->
impersonationRegistryID string)
TrustedDomains(
trustedDomainID int64->
trustedDomainID string)
The
Investigate.Get,
Investigate.Move.New, and
Investigate.Reclassify.New methods now use
investigateID instead of
postfixID as the path parameter name.
The
SettingDomainService.BulkDelete method and its associated types have been removed:
SettingDomainBulkDeleteResponse
SettingDomainBulkDeleteParams
SettingTrustedDomainService.New now returns
*SettingTrustedDomainNewResponse instead of
*SettingTrustedDomainNewResponseUnion.
InvestigateMoveService.New now returns
*pagination.SinglePage[InvestigateMoveNewResponse] instead of
*[]InvestigateMoveNewResponse.
The observability telemetry filter parameter types have been restructured to support nested filter groups. New discriminated union types replace the previous flat filter arrays:
ObservabilityTelemetryKeysParams.Filtersnow accepts
FiltersObjectFilterUnion(was
[]interface\{\})
ObservabilityTelemetryQueryParams.Parameters.Filtersnow accepts
FiltersObjectFilterUnion
ObservabilityTelemetryValuesParams.Filtersnow accepts
FiltersObjectFilterUnion
New types include
FiltersObjectFiltersObject (for group filters with
FilterCombination) and
FiltersWorkersObservabilityFilterLeaf (for leaf filters with typed
Operation,
Type, and
Value fields).
NEW SERVICE: Query organization audit logs with cursor-based pagination.
List()- Retrieve audit logs
client.BrowserRendering.Devtools.Browser.Targets.Close()- Close a specific browser target (tab, page) by ID
client.Queues.GetMetrics()- Retrieve queue metrics for a specific queue
- Added
WaitForCompletionparameter to
NamespaceInstanceItemNewOrUpdateParamsand
NamespaceInstanceItemSyncParamsfor synchronous indexing confirmation
- Magic Transit:
ConnectorService.Listparameter name corrected from
queryto
params(non-functional, affects generated documentation only)
None in this release.