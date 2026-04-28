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Realtime backlog metrics now available for Queues

Queues

Queues, Cloudflare's managed message queue, now exposes realtime backlog metrics via the dashboard, REST API, and JavaScript API. Three new fields are available:

  • backlog_count — the number of unacknowledged messages in the queue
  • backlog_bytes — the total size of those messages in bytes
  • oldest_message_timestamp_ms — the timestamp of the oldest unacknowledged message

The following endpoints also now include a metadata.metrics object on the result field after successful message consumption:

  • /accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages/pull
  • /accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages
  • /accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages/batch

Javascript APIs

Call env.QUEUE.metrics() to get realtime backlog metrics:

TypeScript
const {
  backlogCount, // number
  backlogBytes, // number
  oldestMessageTimestamp, // Date | undefined
} = await env.QUEUE.metrics();

env.QUEUE.send() and env.QUEUE.sendBatch() also now return a metrics object on the response.

You can also query these fields via the GraphQL Analytics API or view realtime backlog on the dashboard.

Queues realtime backlog

For more information, refer to Queues metrics.