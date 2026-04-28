Realtime backlog metrics now available for Queues

Queues, Cloudflare's managed message queue, now exposes realtime backlog metrics via the dashboard, REST API, and JavaScript API. Three new fields are available:

backlog_count — the number of unacknowledged messages in the queue

— the number of unacknowledged messages in the queue backlog_bytes — the total size of those messages in bytes

— the total size of those messages in bytes oldest_message_timestamp_ms — the timestamp of the oldest unacknowledged message

The following endpoints also now include a metadata.metrics object on the result field after successful message consumption:

/accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages/pull

/accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages

/accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages/batch

Javascript APIs

Call env.QUEUE.metrics() to get realtime backlog metrics:

TypeScript const { backlogCount , // number backlogBytes , // number oldestMessageTimestamp , // Date | undefined } = await env . QUEUE . metrics () ;

env.QUEUE.send() and env.QUEUE.sendBatch() also now return a metrics object on the response.

You can also query these fields via the GraphQL Analytics API or view realtime backlog on the dashboard ↗.

For more information, refer to Queues metrics.