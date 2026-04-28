Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Realtime backlog metrics now available for Queues
Queues, Cloudflare's managed message queue, now exposes realtime backlog metrics via the dashboard, REST API, and JavaScript API. Three new fields are available:
backlog_count— the number of unacknowledged messages in the queue
backlog_bytes— the total size of those messages in bytes
oldest_message_timestamp_ms— the timestamp of the oldest unacknowledged message
The following endpoints also now include a
metadata.metrics object on the result field after successful message consumption:
/accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages/pull
/accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages
/accounts/{account_id}/queues/{queue_id}/messages/batch
Call
env.QUEUE.metrics() to get realtime backlog metrics:
env.QUEUE.send() and
env.QUEUE.sendBatch() also now return a metrics object on the response.
You can also query these fields via the GraphQL Analytics API or view realtime backlog on the dashboard ↗.
For more information, refer to Queues metrics.