Cloudflare Docs
Queues
Cloudflare Docs
Queues
    GitHub icon
    Edit this page on GitHub
    Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
    1. Products
    2. Queues
    3. Observability
    4. Metrics

    Metrics

    You can view the metrics for a Queue on your account via the Cloudflare dashboard. Navigate to Workers > Queues > your Queue and under the Metrics tab you’ll be able to view line charts describing the number of messages processed by final outcome, the number of messages in the backlog, and other important indicators.

    The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard charts are all pulled from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically.

    The Queues metrics are split across three different nodes under viewer > accounts. Refer to Explore the GraphQL schema to learn how to navigate a GraphQL schema and discover which data are available.

    To learn more about the GraphQL Analytics API, refer to GraphQL Analytics API.

    ​​ Write GraphQL queries

    Examples of how to explore your Queues metrics.

    ​​ Get average Queue backlog over time period

    query QueueBacklog($accountTag: string!, $queueId: string!, $datetimeStart: Time!, $datetimeEnd: Time!) {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
          queueBacklogAdaptiveGroups(
            limit: 10000
            filter: {
              queueId: $queueId
              datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
              datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
            }
          ) {
            avg {
              messages
              bytes
            }
          }
        }
      }

    }

    ​​ Get average consumer concurrency by hour

    query QueueConcurrencyByHour($accountTag: string!, $queueId: string!, $datetimeStart: Time!, $datetimeEnd: Time!) {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
          queueConsumerMetricsAdaptiveGroups(
            limit: 10000
            filter: {
              queueId: $queueId
              datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
              datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
            }
            orderBy: [datetimeHour_DESC]
          ) {
            avg {
              concurrency
            }
            dimensions {
              datetimeHour
            }
          }
        }
      }

    }

    ​​ Get message operations by minute

    query QueueMessageOperationsByMinute($accountTag: string!, $queueId: string!, $datetimeStart: Date!, $datetimeEnd: Date!) {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
          queueMessageOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
            limit: 10000
            filter: {
              queueId: $queueId
              datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
              datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
            }
            orderBy: [datetimeMinute_DESC]
          ) {
            count
            sum {
              bytes
            }
            dimensions {
              datetimeMinute
            }
          }
        }
      }

    }