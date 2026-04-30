Empty buckets and delete folders from the R2 dashboard

You can now empty an entire R2 bucket or delete folders directly from the dashboard. Emptying a bucket is required before you can delete it. Previously, this required scripting or configuring lifecycle rules. Now, the dashboard can handle it in a single action.

Empty a bucket

Go to your bucket's Settings tab and select Empty under the Empty Bucket section. This deletes all objects in the bucket while preserving the bucket and its configuration. For large buckets, the operation runs in the background and the dashboard displays progress.

Emptying a bucket is also a prerequisite for deleting it. The dashboard now guides you through both steps in one place.

Delete folders

R2 uses a flat object structure. The dashboard groups objects that share a common prefix into folders when the View prefixes as directories checkbox is selected. Deleting a folder removes every object under that prefix.

From the Objects tab, you can select one or more folders and delete them alongside individual objects.

For step-by-step instructions, refer to Delete buckets and Delete objects.