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Cloudflare TypeScript SDK v6.0.0 Released

SDK

Full Changelog: v6.0.0-beta.2...v6.0.0

This is a major version release of the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK. It includes 11 entirely new top-level API resources, new sub-resources and methods across 50+ existing resources, SDK infrastructure improvements, and breaking changes to the generated API surface from the v5.x line.

Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

Breaking Changes

SDK Infrastructure

  • Retry-After handling changed: The SDK now respects any server-specified Retry-After value for rate-limited requests. Previously, values over 60 seconds were ignored and a default backoff was used instead.
  • Empty response handling: Responses with content-length: 0 now return undefined instead of attempting to parse the body.
  • Environment variable reading: Empty string env vars (for example, CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="") are now treated as unset.
  • Path query parameter merging: URL search params embedded in endpoint paths are now extracted and merged into the query object.

Removed Endpoints (17)

17 HTTP endpoints were removed from the SDK, affecting abuse-reports, cloudforce-one, dlp/profiles/predefined, email-security/investigate, email-security/settings, and intel/ip-list.

Method Signature Changes

  • client.ai.toMarkdown.transform(file, \{ ...params \}) -> client.ai.toMarkdown.transform(\{ ...params \}) -- file moved from positional arg into params body
  • client.radar.ai.toMarkdown.create(body, \{ ...params \}) -> client.radar.ai.toMarkdown.create(\{ ...params \}) -- body moved from positional arg into params
  • client.abuseReports.create(reportType, \{ ...params \}) -> client.abuseReports.create(reportParam, \{ ...params \}) -- positional arg renamed
  • client.iam.userGroups.members.create(userGroupId, [ ...body ]) -> client.iam.userGroups.members.create(userGroupId, [ ...members ]) -- body array param renamed

Renamed Client Paths

  • client.originTLSClientAuth.hostnames.certificates -> client.originTLSClientAuth.zoneCertificates
  • client.radar.netflows -> client.radar.netFlows (casing change)

Return Type Changes (179)

  • 133 methods now return null instead of a typed response object. This primarily affects delete operations across accounts, cache, d1, filters, firewall, hyperdrive, iam, kv, logpush, logs, r2, stream, workers, zero-trust, zones, and others.
  • 17 methods changed pagination type (for example, KeysCursorPaginationAfter -> KeysCursorLimitPagination).
  • 29 methods changed to a different named type (for example, CloudflaredCreateResponse -> CloudflareTunnel).

Removed Types (43)

24 shared types removed from root namespace (ASN, AuditLog, Member, Permission, Role, Subscription, Token, etc.). 19 response types consolidated or renamed.

Resource Restructuring

19 resources were restructured from single files to directories. Public API client paths are unchanged, but deep imports may break.

New Top-Level Resources

11 entirely new resources added to the client:

ResourceClient PathMethodsDescription
AI Searchclient.aiSearch46Instances, namespaces, tokens, and items
Connectivityclient.connectivity5Directory service APIs
Email Sendingclient.emailSending7Send and send_raw endpoints
Fraudclient.fraud2Fraud detection API
Google Tag Gatewayclient.googleTagGateway2Google Tag Gateway management
Organizationsclient.organizations8Organization profiles and audit logs
R2 Data Catalogclient.r2DataCatalog11R2 Data Catalog routes
Realtime Kitclient.realtimeKit54Realtime Kit APIs
Resource Taggingclient.resourceTagging9Resource tagging routes
Token Validationclient.tokenValidation13Token validation rules
Vulnerability Scannerclient.vulnerabilityScanner21Vulnerability scanning

New Sub-Resources on Existing Resources

  • browser-rendering: crawl, devtools - Crawl endpoints and DevTools methods
  • cache: origin-cloud-regions - Origin cloud regions resource
  • dns: usage - DNS records usage endpoints
  • d1: time-travel - Time travel get_bookmark and restore
  • email-security: phishguard - Phishguard reports endpoint
  • pipelines: sinks, streams - Pipelines restructure
  • radar: agent-readiness, geolocations, post-quantum - New analytics endpoints
  • workers: observability - Observability destinations
  • zones: environments - Zone environments endpoints
  • api-gateway: labels - Labels endpoints
  • brand-protection: v2 - V2 endpoints
  • alerting: silences - Alert silencing API
  • billing: usage - Billable usage PayGo endpoint
  • iam: sso - SSO Connectors resource
  • queues: getMetrics method - Queues metrics endpoint
  • registrar: registration-status, update-status - Registrar API convergence
  • zero-trust: DLP settings, DEX rules, Access Users, WARP Connector, WARP Subnets, Gateway PAC files, Gateway tenants

Bug Fixes

  • Resolved type errors from codegen overwriting manual fixes
  • Fixed post() usage for to-markdown endpoints to resolve async type error
  • Added least-privilege permissions to all workflow jobs
  • Reverted erroneous removal of rulesets resource methods and types
  • Resolved prettier formatting errors in codegen output

Deprecations

The following resources now include @deprecated annotations on some methods:

accounts, addressing, ai-gateway, aisearch, api-gateway, billing, cloudforce-one, custom-nameservers, dns, email-routing, email-security, filters, firewall, images, intel, keyless-certificates, kv, logpush, origin-tls-client-auth, page-shield, pages, pipelines, radar, rate-limits, registrar, rulesets, ssl, user, workers, workers-for-platforms, zero-trust, zones

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