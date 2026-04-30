Cloudflare TypeScript SDK v6.0.0 Released

Full Changelog: v6.0.0-beta.2...v6.0.0 ↗

This is a major version release of the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK. It includes 11 entirely new top-level API resources, new sub-resources and methods across 50+ existing resources, SDK infrastructure improvements, and breaking changes to the generated API surface from the v5.x line.

Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

Breaking Changes

SDK Infrastructure

Retry-After handling changed : The SDK now respects any server-specified Retry-After value for rate-limited requests. Previously, values over 60 seconds were ignored and a default backoff was used instead.

: The SDK now respects any server-specified value for rate-limited requests. Previously, values over 60 seconds were ignored and a default backoff was used instead. Empty response handling : Responses with content-length: 0 now return undefined instead of attempting to parse the body.

: Responses with now return instead of attempting to parse the body. Environment variable reading : Empty string env vars (for example, CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="" ) are now treated as unset.

: Empty string env vars (for example, ) are now treated as unset. Path query parameter merging: URL search params embedded in endpoint paths are now extracted and merged into the query object.

Removed Endpoints (17)

17 HTTP endpoints were removed from the SDK, affecting abuse-reports , cloudforce-one , dlp/profiles/predefined , email-security/investigate , email-security/settings , and intel/ip-list .

Method Signature Changes

client.ai.toMarkdown.transform(file, \{ ...params \}) -> client.ai.toMarkdown.transform(\{ ...params \}) -- file moved from positional arg into params body

-> -- moved from positional arg into params body client.radar.ai.toMarkdown.create(body, \{ ...params \}) -> client.radar.ai.toMarkdown.create(\{ ...params \}) -- body moved from positional arg into params

-> -- moved from positional arg into params client.abuseReports.create(reportType, \{ ...params \}) -> client.abuseReports.create(reportParam, \{ ...params \}) -- positional arg renamed

-> -- positional arg renamed client.iam.userGroups.members.create(userGroupId, [ ...body ]) -> client.iam.userGroups.members.create(userGroupId, [ ...members ]) -- body array param renamed

Renamed Client Paths

client.originTLSClientAuth.hostnames.certificates -> client.originTLSClientAuth.zoneCertificates

-> client.radar.netflows -> client.radar.netFlows (casing change)

Return Type Changes (179)

133 methods now return null instead of a typed response object. This primarily affects delete operations across accounts , cache , d1 , filters , firewall , hyperdrive , iam , kv , logpush , logs , r2 , stream , workers , zero-trust , zones , and others.

instead of a typed response object. This primarily affects delete operations across , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and others. 17 methods changed pagination type (for example, KeysCursorPaginationAfter -> KeysCursorLimitPagination ).

(for example, -> ). 29 methods changed to a different named type (for example, CloudflaredCreateResponse -> CloudflareTunnel ).

Removed Types (43)

24 shared types removed from root namespace ( ASN , AuditLog , Member , Permission , Role , Subscription , Token , etc.). 19 response types consolidated or renamed.

Resource Restructuring

19 resources were restructured from single files to directories. Public API client paths are unchanged, but deep imports may break.

New Top-Level Resources

11 entirely new resources added to the client:

Resource Client Path Methods Description AI Search client.aiSearch 46 Instances, namespaces, tokens, and items Connectivity client.connectivity 5 Directory service APIs Email Sending client.emailSending 7 Send and send_raw endpoints Fraud client.fraud 2 Fraud detection API Google Tag Gateway client.googleTagGateway 2 Google Tag Gateway management Organizations client.organizations 8 Organization profiles and audit logs R2 Data Catalog client.r2DataCatalog 11 R2 Data Catalog routes Realtime Kit client.realtimeKit 54 Realtime Kit APIs Resource Tagging client.resourceTagging 9 Resource tagging routes Token Validation client.tokenValidation 13 Token validation rules Vulnerability Scanner client.vulnerabilityScanner 21 Vulnerability scanning

New Sub-Resources on Existing Resources

browser-rendering : crawl , devtools - Crawl endpoints and DevTools methods

: , - Crawl endpoints and DevTools methods cache : origin-cloud-regions - Origin cloud regions resource

: - Origin cloud regions resource dns : usage - DNS records usage endpoints

: - DNS records usage endpoints d1 : time-travel - Time travel get_bookmark and restore

: - Time travel get_bookmark and restore email-security : phishguard - Phishguard reports endpoint

: - Phishguard reports endpoint pipelines : sinks , streams - Pipelines restructure

: , - Pipelines restructure radar : agent-readiness , geolocations , post-quantum - New analytics endpoints

: , , - New analytics endpoints workers : observability - Observability destinations

: - Observability destinations zones : environments - Zone environments endpoints

: - Zone environments endpoints api-gateway : labels - Labels endpoints

: - Labels endpoints brand-protection : v2 - V2 endpoints

: - V2 endpoints alerting : silences - Alert silencing API

: - Alert silencing API billing : usage - Billable usage PayGo endpoint

: - Billable usage PayGo endpoint iam : sso - SSO Connectors resource

: - SSO Connectors resource queues : getMetrics method - Queues metrics endpoint

: method - Queues metrics endpoint registrar : registration-status , update-status - Registrar API convergence

: , - Registrar API convergence zero-trust: DLP settings, DEX rules, Access Users, WARP Connector, WARP Subnets, Gateway PAC files, Gateway tenants

Bug Fixes

Resolved type errors from codegen overwriting manual fixes

Fixed post() usage for to-markdown endpoints to resolve async type error

usage for to-markdown endpoints to resolve async type error Added least-privilege permissions to all workflow jobs

Reverted erroneous removal of rulesets resource methods and types

Resolved prettier formatting errors in codegen output

Deprecations

The following resources now include @deprecated annotations on some methods:

accounts , addressing , ai-gateway , aisearch , api-gateway , billing , cloudforce-one , custom-nameservers , dns , email-routing , email-security , filters , firewall , images , intel , keyless-certificates , kv , logpush , origin-tls-client-auth , page-shield , pages , pipelines , radar , rate-limits , registrar , rulesets , ssl , user , workers , workers-for-platforms , zero-trust , zones