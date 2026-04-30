Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare TypeScript SDK v6.0.0 Released
Full Changelog: v6.0.0-beta.2...v6.0.0 ↗
This is a major version release of the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK. It includes 11 entirely new top-level API resources, new sub-resources and methods across 50+ existing resources, SDK infrastructure improvements, and breaking changes to the generated API surface from the v5.x line.
Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.
- Retry-After handling changed: The SDK now respects any server-specified
Retry-Aftervalue for rate-limited requests. Previously, values over 60 seconds were ignored and a default backoff was used instead.
- Empty response handling: Responses with
content-length: 0now return
undefinedinstead of attempting to parse the body.
- Environment variable reading: Empty string env vars (for example,
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="") are now treated as unset.
- Path query parameter merging: URL search params embedded in endpoint paths are now extracted and merged into the query object.
17 HTTP endpoints were removed from the SDK, affecting
abuse-reports,
cloudforce-one,
dlp/profiles/predefined,
email-security/investigate,
email-security/settings, and
intel/ip-list.
client.ai.toMarkdown.transform(file, \{ ...params \})->
client.ai.toMarkdown.transform(\{ ...params \})--
filemoved from positional arg into params body
client.radar.ai.toMarkdown.create(body, \{ ...params \})->
client.radar.ai.toMarkdown.create(\{ ...params \})--
bodymoved from positional arg into params
client.abuseReports.create(reportType, \{ ...params \})->
client.abuseReports.create(reportParam, \{ ...params \})-- positional arg renamed
client.iam.userGroups.members.create(userGroupId, [ ...body ])->
client.iam.userGroups.members.create(userGroupId, [ ...members ])-- body array param renamed
client.originTLSClientAuth.hostnames.certificates->
client.originTLSClientAuth.zoneCertificates
client.radar.netflows->
client.radar.netFlows(casing change)
- 133 methods now return
nullinstead of a typed response object. This primarily affects delete operations across
accounts,
cache,
d1,
filters,
firewall,
hyperdrive,
iam,
kv,
logpush,
logs,
r2,
stream,
workers,
zero-trust,
zones, and others.
- 17 methods changed pagination type (for example,
KeysCursorPaginationAfter->
KeysCursorLimitPagination).
- 29 methods changed to a different named type (for example,
CloudflaredCreateResponse->
CloudflareTunnel).
24 shared types removed from root namespace (
ASN,
AuditLog,
Member,
Permission,
Role,
Subscription,
Token, etc.). 19 response types consolidated or renamed.
19 resources were restructured from single files to directories. Public API client paths are unchanged, but deep imports may break.
11 entirely new resources added to the client:
|Resource
|Client Path
|Methods
|Description
|AI Search
client.aiSearch
|46
|Instances, namespaces, tokens, and items
|Connectivity
client.connectivity
|5
|Directory service APIs
|Email Sending
client.emailSending
|7
|Send and send_raw endpoints
|Fraud
client.fraud
|2
|Fraud detection API
|Google Tag Gateway
client.googleTagGateway
|2
|Google Tag Gateway management
|Organizations
client.organizations
|8
|Organization profiles and audit logs
|R2 Data Catalog
client.r2DataCatalog
|11
|R2 Data Catalog routes
|Realtime Kit
client.realtimeKit
|54
|Realtime Kit APIs
|Resource Tagging
client.resourceTagging
|9
|Resource tagging routes
|Token Validation
client.tokenValidation
|13
|Token validation rules
|Vulnerability Scanner
client.vulnerabilityScanner
|21
|Vulnerability scanning
- browser-rendering:
crawl,
devtools- Crawl endpoints and DevTools methods
- cache:
origin-cloud-regions- Origin cloud regions resource
- dns:
usage- DNS records usage endpoints
- d1:
time-travel- Time travel get_bookmark and restore
- email-security:
phishguard- Phishguard reports endpoint
- pipelines:
sinks,
streams- Pipelines restructure
- radar:
agent-readiness,
geolocations,
post-quantum- New analytics endpoints
- workers:
observability- Observability destinations
- zones:
environments- Zone environments endpoints
- api-gateway:
labels- Labels endpoints
- brand-protection:
v2- V2 endpoints
- alerting:
silences- Alert silencing API
- billing:
usage- Billable usage PayGo endpoint
- iam:
sso- SSO Connectors resource
- queues:
getMetricsmethod - Queues metrics endpoint
- registrar:
registration-status,
update-status- Registrar API convergence
- zero-trust: DLP settings, DEX rules, Access Users, WARP Connector, WARP Subnets, Gateway PAC files, Gateway tenants
- Resolved type errors from codegen overwriting manual fixes
- Fixed
post()usage for to-markdown endpoints to resolve async type error
- Added least-privilege permissions to all workflow jobs
- Reverted erroneous removal of rulesets resource methods and types
- Resolved prettier formatting errors in codegen output
The following resources now include
@deprecated annotations on some methods:
accounts,
addressing,
ai-gateway,
aisearch,
api-gateway,
billing,
cloudforce-one,
custom-nameservers,
dns,
email-routing,
email-security,
filters,
firewall,
images,
intel,
keyless-certificates,
kv,
logpush,
origin-tls-client-auth,
page-shield,
pages,
pipelines,
radar,
rate-limits,
registrar,
rulesets,
ssl,
user,
workers,
workers-for-platforms,
zero-trust,
zones