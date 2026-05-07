Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Introducing Stream Bindings for Workers
You can now interact with your Stream video library using new bindings for Workers! This allows customers to upload content to Stream, provision direct uploads, manage videos, and generate signed URLs from a Worker without making authenticated API calls. We're excited to bring Stream and Workers closer together to empower more programmatic pipelines, tighter integrations, and support generative AI and inference workloads.
Use the Stream binding when you want to:
- Upload videos from URLs or create basic direct upload links for end users
- Generate signed playback tokens without managing signing keys
- Manage video metadata, captions, downloads, and watermarks
- Build video pipelines entirely within Workers
To get started, add the Stream binding to your Wrangler configuration:
Generate a video with AI and upload directly to Stream or send a URL of a file you already have:
Generate a signed URL without using a signing key or an API call:
Get and set video properties easily:
For setup instructions and the full API reference, refer to Bind to Workers API.
Add a binding for Cloudflare Stream (env.STREAM). On the watch page, use the Stream binding to get info based on the ID, and leverage video.meta.name as the page title.