Introducing Stream Bindings for Workers

You can now interact with your Stream video library using new bindings for Workers! This allows customers to upload content to Stream, provision direct uploads, manage videos, and generate signed URLs from a Worker without making authenticated API calls. We're excited to bring Stream and Workers closer together to empower more programmatic pipelines, tighter integrations, and support generative AI and inference workloads.

Use the Stream binding when you want to:

Upload videos from URLs or create basic direct upload links for end users

Generate signed playback tokens without managing signing keys

Manage video metadata, captions, downloads, and watermarks

Build video pipelines entirely within Workers

To get started, add the Stream binding to your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " stream " : { " binding " : "STREAM" } } TOML [ stream ] binding = "STREAM"

Generate a video with AI and upload directly to Stream or send a URL of a file you already have:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const aiResponse = await env . AI . run ( "google/veo-3.1" , { prompt : "A dog walking next to a river" , duration : "10s" , aspect_ratio : "16:9" , resolution : "1080p" , generate_audio : true , }, { gateway : { id : "experiments" }, }, ) ; // Veo will return a URL of the generated asset. const videoUrl = aiResponse . result . video ; // Alternative option: a video of the Austin Office mobile // const videoUrl = 'https://pub-d9fcbc1abcd244c1821f38b99017347f.r2.dev/aus-mobile.mp4'; // Upload to Stream by providing a URL const streamVideo = await env . STREAM . upload ( videoUrl ) ; // The streamVideo response will include the video ID, playback and manifest // URLs, and other information, just like the REST API. TypeScript const aiResponse = await env . AI . run ( 'google/veo-3.1' , { prompt : 'A dog walking next to a river' , duration : '10s' , aspect_ratio : '16:9' , resolution : '1080p' , generate_audio : true , }, { gateway : { id : 'experiments' }, }, ) ; // Veo will return a URL of the generated asset. const videoUrl = aiResponse . result . video ; // Alternative option: a video of the Austin Office mobile // const videoUrl = 'https://pub-d9fcbc1abcd244c1821f38b99017347f.r2.dev/aus-mobile.mp4'; // Upload to Stream by providing a URL const streamVideo = await env . STREAM . upload ( videoUrl ) ; // The streamVideo response will include the video ID, playback and manifest // URLs, and other information, just like the REST API.

Generate a signed URL without using a signing key or an API call:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const video_id = "ce800be43a9772f4bb02f35b860fb516" ; const token = await env . STREAM . video ( video_id ) . generateToken () ; // Use the "token" in an iframe embed code, manifest URL, or thumbnail: const embedUrl = `https://customer-igynxd2rwhmuoxw8.cloudflarestream.com/ ${ token } /iframe` ; TypeScript const video_id = 'ce800be43a9772f4bb02f35b860fb516' ; const token = await env . STREAM . video ( video_id ) . generateToken () ; // Use the "token" in an iframe embed code, manifest URL, or thumbnail: const embedUrl = `https://customer-igynxd2rwhmuoxw8.cloudflarestream.com/ ${ token } /iframe` ;

Get and set video properties easily:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const video_id = "46c8b7f480d410840758c1cb14a72e47" ; const result = await env . STREAM . video ( video_id ) . details () ; await env . STREAM . video ( video_id ) . update ( { meta : { name : "sample video" }, } ) ; TypeScript const video_id = '46c8b7f480d410840758c1cb14a72e47' ; const result = await env . STREAM . video ( video_id ) . details () ; await env . STREAM . video ( video_id ) . update ( { meta : { name : 'sample video' } } ) ;

For setup instructions and the full API reference, refer to Bind to Workers API.

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