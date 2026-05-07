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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Automatic tracing across Durable Object and Worker subrequests

Workers

You can now get a single unified trace across Worker-to-Worker subrequests, with trace context propagating automatically. Previously, automatic tracing produced disconnected traces when a Worker called another Worker through a service binding or Durable Object.

Unified trace showing nested spans across a Durable Object subrequest and a service binding call

This means you can:

  • Follow a request through your entire Worker architecture in one trace view
  • See service binding and Durable Object calls as nested child spans instead of separate traces
  • Debug cross-Worker request flows in the Cloudflare dashboard or in an external observability platform via OpenTelemetry

Tracing must be enabled in your Wrangler configuration for traces to be recorded. Checkout Workers tracing to get started.

Up next, we are working on external trace context propagation using W3C Trace Context standards, which will allow traces from your Workers to link with traces from services outside of Cloudflare.