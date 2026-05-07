Automatic tracing across Durable Object and Worker subrequests

You can now get a single unified trace across Worker-to-Worker subrequests, with trace context propagating automatically. Previously, automatic tracing produced disconnected traces when a Worker called another Worker through a service binding or Durable Object.

This means you can:

Follow a request through your entire Worker architecture in one trace view

See service binding and Durable Object calls as nested child spans instead of separate traces

Debug cross-Worker request flows in the Cloudflare dashboard or in an external observability platform via OpenTelemetry

Tracing must be enabled in your Wrangler configuration for traces to be recorded. Checkout Workers tracing to get started.

Up next, we are working on external trace context propagation using W3C Trace Context standards ↗, which will allow traces from your Workers to link with traces from services outside of Cloudflare.