Cloudflare Python SDK v5.0.0 Released

Full Changelog: v4.3.1...v5.0.0 ↗

This is a major release of the Cloudflare Python SDK. It drops support for Python 3.8, adds 11 new API services, introduces optional aiohttp backend support for improved async concurrency, and includes hundreds of type and method updates across the entire API surface.

Please review the breaking changes below before upgrading. A migration guide is available at v5.0.0 Migration Guide ↗.

Breaking Changes

Python 3.8 is no longer supported. The minimum required version is now Python 3.9.

The minimum required version is now Python 3.9. typing-extensions minimum version bumped from >=4.10 to >=4.14 .

The following resources have breaking changes. See the v5.0.0 Migration Guide ↗ for detailed migration instructions.

abusereports

acm.totaltls

apigateway.configurations

cloudforceone.threatevents

d1.database

intel.indicatorfeeds

logpush.edge

origintlsclientauth.hostnames

queues.consumers

radar.bgp

rulesets.rules

schemavalidation.schemas

snippets

zerotrust.dlp

zerotrust.networks

Features

aiohttp Backend Support

The async client now supports an optional aiohttp HTTP backend for improved concurrency performance. Install with pip install cloudflare[aiohttp] and use DefaultAioHttpClient() as the http_client parameter.

Python 3.13 and 3.14 Support

Python 3.13 and 3.14 are now tested and supported.

New Services

The following top-level resources are new in this release:

Resource Client Path Description AI Search aisearch AI-powered search capabilities Connectivity connectivity Connectivity testing and diagnostics Email Sending email_sending Email send and send_raw endpoints Fraud fraud Fraud detection and prevention Google Tag Gateway google_tag_gateway Google Tag Gateway management Organizations organizations Organization audit logs and management R2 Data Catalog r2_data_catalog R2 Data Catalog operations Realtime Kit realtime_kit Realtime communication (Calls/TURN) Resource Tagging resource_tagging Resource tagging and labeling Token Validation token_validation Token validation configuration and rules Vulnerability Scanner vulnerability_scanner Vulnerability scanning, credential sets, and target environments

New Endpoints on Existing Services

api_gateway : Labels endpoints

: Labels endpoints billing : Billable usage PayGo endpoint

: Billable usage PayGo endpoint brand_protection : v2 endpoints

: v2 endpoints browser_rendering : DevTools methods

: DevTools methods cache : Origin cloud regions resource

: Origin cloud regions resource custom_origin_trust_store : Custom origin trust store

: Custom origin trust store dns : dns_records/usage endpoints

: endpoints email_security : Phishguard reports endpoint

: Phishguard reports endpoint iam : User groups and user group members resources

: User groups and user group members resources radar : Botnet Threat Feed and Post-Quantum endpoints

: Botnet Threat Feed and Post-Quantum endpoints workers : Observability Destinations resources

: Observability Destinations resources zero_trust : Access Users, DEX rules, Device IP Profile, Device Subnet, WARP Connector connections and failover, WARP Subnet, Gateway PAC files

: Access Users, DEX rules, Device IP Profile, Device Subnet, WARP Connector connections and failover, WARP Subnet, Gateway PAC files zones: Zone environments endpoints

Bug Fixes

Fixed polymorphic_serialization parameter in model_dump overrides

parameter in overrides Added BaseModel base to response SchemaFieldStruct / SchemaFieldList stubs in Pipelines

base to response / stubs in Pipelines Added missing model_rebuild / update_forward_refs for SharedEntryCustomEntry classes in DLP

/ for classes in DLP Made RunQueryParametersNeedleValue a BaseModel with arbitrary_types_allowed in Workers

a with in Workers Removed duplicate notification_url field in webhook response types for Stream

field in webhook response types for Stream Resolved pre-existing codegen type errors

Fixed type: ignore[call-arg] placement for mypy compatibility in Radar

Deprecations

Resources with @deprecated annotations on some methods include: accounts , addressing , ai-gateway , aisearch , api-gateway , billing , cloudforce-one , dns , email-routing , email-security , filters , firewall , images , intel , kv , logpush , origin-tls-client-auth , pages , pipelines , radar , rate-limits , registrar , rulesets , ssl , user , workers , workers-for-platforms , zero-trust , zones