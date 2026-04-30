Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Python SDK v5.0.0 Released
Full Changelog: v4.3.1...v5.0.0 ↗
This is a major release of the Cloudflare Python SDK. It drops support for Python 3.8, adds 11 new API services, introduces optional aiohttp backend support for improved async concurrency, and includes hundreds of type and method updates across the entire API surface.
Please review the breaking changes below before upgrading. A migration guide is available at v5.0.0 Migration Guide ↗.
- Python 3.8 is no longer supported. The minimum required version is now Python 3.9.
typing-extensionsminimum version bumped from
>=4.10to
>=4.14.
The following resources have breaking changes. See the v5.0.0 Migration Guide ↗ for detailed migration instructions.
abusereports
acm.totaltls
apigateway.configurations
cloudforceone.threatevents
d1.database
intel.indicatorfeeds
logpush.edge
origintlsclientauth.hostnames
queues.consumers
radar.bgp
rulesets.rules
schemavalidation.schemas
snippets
zerotrust.dlp
zerotrust.networks
The async client now supports an optional
aiohttp HTTP backend for improved concurrency performance. Install with
pip install cloudflare[aiohttp] and use
DefaultAioHttpClient() as the
http_client parameter.
Python 3.13 and 3.14 are now tested and supported.
The following top-level resources are new in this release:
|Resource
|Client Path
|Description
|AI Search
aisearch
|AI-powered search capabilities
|Connectivity
connectivity
|Connectivity testing and diagnostics
|Email Sending
email_sending
|Email send and send_raw endpoints
|Fraud
fraud
|Fraud detection and prevention
|Google Tag Gateway
google_tag_gateway
|Google Tag Gateway management
|Organizations
organizations
|Organization audit logs and management
|R2 Data Catalog
r2_data_catalog
|R2 Data Catalog operations
|Realtime Kit
realtime_kit
|Realtime communication (Calls/TURN)
|Resource Tagging
resource_tagging
|Resource tagging and labeling
|Token Validation
token_validation
|Token validation configuration and rules
|Vulnerability Scanner
vulnerability_scanner
|Vulnerability scanning, credential sets, and target environments
- api_gateway: Labels endpoints
- billing: Billable usage PayGo endpoint
- brand_protection: v2 endpoints
- browser_rendering: DevTools methods
- cache: Origin cloud regions resource
- custom_origin_trust_store: Custom origin trust store
- dns:
dns_records/usageendpoints
- email_security: Phishguard reports endpoint
- iam: User groups and user group members resources
- radar: Botnet Threat Feed and Post-Quantum endpoints
- workers: Observability Destinations resources
- zero_trust: Access Users, DEX rules, Device IP Profile, Device Subnet, WARP Connector connections and failover, WARP Subnet, Gateway PAC files
- zones: Zone environments endpoints
- Fixed
polymorphic_serializationparameter in
model_dumpoverrides
- Added
BaseModelbase to response
SchemaFieldStruct/
SchemaFieldListstubs in Pipelines
- Added missing
model_rebuild/
update_forward_refsfor
SharedEntryCustomEntryclasses in DLP
- Made
RunQueryParametersNeedleValuea
BaseModelwith
arbitrary_types_allowedin Workers
- Removed duplicate
notification_urlfield in webhook response types for Stream
- Resolved pre-existing codegen type errors
- Fixed
type: ignore[call-arg]placement for mypy compatibility in Radar
Resources with
@deprecated annotations on some methods include:
accounts,
addressing,
ai-gateway,
aisearch,
api-gateway,
billing,
cloudforce-one,
dns,
email-routing,
email-security,
filters,
firewall,
images,
intel,
kv,
logpush,
origin-tls-client-auth,
pages,
pipelines,
radar,
rate-limits,
registrar,
rulesets,
ssl,
user,
workers,
workers-for-platforms,
zero-trust,
zones