Dimensions

Dimensions are the labels used to describe different types of metrics or data. For example, Referer is the data collected from external links referring visits to a page, while Browser shows which browsers accessed your website.

Below you will find a list of the different dimensions you can use to filter Web Analytics:

  • Country: The visitor’s country.
  • Host: The domain of the site’s URL.
  • Path: The links within your site referring visits to a page.
  • Referer: The external links referring visits to a page. You can access referer host data on the dashboard. Additionally, you can access data for the referer path from the GraphQL API.
  • Device type: The device visitors use to access a page (for example, desktop, mobile, or tablet).
  • Browser: The web browser visitors use to access a page.
  • Operating system: The operating system visitors use to access a page.
  • Site: The website’s domain name. Used for high-level segmentation of data. For example, you can use it for a particular zone or gray-clouded website.
  • Exclude Bots: Exclude bot traffic from the dataset. With this dimension set to Yes, the resulting dataset will be a closer representation of real user traffic.

