Dimensions
Dimensions are the labels used to describe different types of metrics or data. For example, Referer is the data collected from external links referring visits to a page, while Browser shows which browsers accessed your website.
Below you will find a list of the different dimensions you can use to filter Web Analytics:
- Country: The visitor’s country.
- Host: The domain of the site’s URL.
- Path: The links within your site referring visits to a page.
- Referer: The external links referring visits to a page. You can access
referer hostdata on the dashboard. Additionally, you can access data for the
referer pathfrom the GraphQL API.
- Device type: The device visitors use to access a page (for example, desktop, mobile, or tablet).
- Browser: The web browser visitors use to access a page.
- Operating system: The operating system visitors use to access a page.
- Site: The website’s domain name. Used for high-level segmentation of data. For example, you can use it for a particular zone or gray-clouded website.
- Exclude Bots: Exclude bot traffic from the dataset. With this dimension set to
Yes, the resulting dataset will be a closer representation of real user traffic.