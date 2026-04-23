Go SDK v6.10.0 Released

In this release, you'll see a number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to changes in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries.

Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

Breaking Changes

See the v6.10.0 Migration Guide ↗ for before/after code examples and actions needed for each change.

Abuse Reports - Registrar WHOIS Report Field Removals

Several fields have been removed from AbuseReportNewParamsBodyAbuseReportsRegistrarWhoisReportRegWhoRequest :

RegWhoGoodFaithAffirmation

RegWhoLawfulProcessingAgreement

RegWhoLegalBasis

RegWhoRequestType

RegWhoRequestedDataElements

AI Search - Instance Params Restructured

The InstanceNewParams and InstanceUpdateParams types have been significantly restructured. Many fields have been moved or removed:

InstanceNewParams.TokenID , Type , CreatedFromAISearchWizard , WorkerDomain removed

, , , removed InstanceUpdateParams — most configuration fields removed (including IndexMethod , IndexingOptions , MaxNumResults , Metadata , Paused , PublicEndpointParams , Reranking , RerankingModel , RetrievalOptions , RewriteModel , RewriteQuery , ScoreThreshold , SourceParams , Summarization , SummarizationModel , SystemPromptAISearch , SystemPromptIndexSummarization , SystemPromptRewriteQuery , TokenID , CreatedFromAISearchWizard , WorkerDomain )

— most configuration fields removed (including , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ) InstanceSearchParams.Messages field removed along with InstanceSearchParamsMessage and InstanceSearchParamsMessagesRole types

AI Search - InstanceItem Service Removed

The InstanceItemService type has been removed. The items sub-resource at client.AISearch.Instances.Items no longer exists in the non-namespace path. Use client.AISearch.Namespaces.Instances.Items instead.

AI Search - Token Types Removed

The following types have been removed from the ai_search package:

TokenDeleteResponse

TokenListParams (and associated TokenListParamsOrderBy , TokenListParamsOrderByDirection )

Email Security - Investigate Move Return Type Change

The Investigate.Move.New() method now returns a raw slice instead of a paginated wrapper:

New() returns *[]InvestigateMoveNewResponse instead of *pagination.SinglePage[InvestigateMoveNewResponse]

returns instead of NewAutoPaging() method removed

Hyperdrive - Config Params Restructured

The ConfigEditParams type lost its MTLS and Name fields. The HyperdriveMTLSParam type lost MTLS and Host fields. The Host field on origin config changed from param.Field[string] to a plain string .

IAM - UserGroupMember Params and Return Types Changed

The UserGroupMemberNewParams struct has been restructured and the New() method now returns a paginated response:

UserGroupMemberNewParams.Body renamed to UserGroupMemberNewParams.Members

renamed to UserGroupMemberNewParamsBody renamed to UserGroupMemberNewParamsMember

renamed to UserGroupMemberUpdateParams.Body renamed to UserGroupMemberUpdateParams.Members

renamed to UserGroupMemberUpdateParamsBody renamed to UserGroupMemberUpdateParamsMember

renamed to UserGroups.Members.New() returns *pagination.SinglePage[UserGroupMemberNewResponse] instead of *UserGroupMemberNewResponse

IAM - UserGroup List Direction Type Changed

The UserGroupListParams.Direction field changed from param.Field[string] to param.Field[UserGroupListParamsDirection] (typed enum with asc / desc values).

Pipelines - Delete Methods Now Return Typed Responses

Several delete methods across Pipelines now return typed responses instead of bare error:

Pipelines.DeleteV1() returns (*PipelineDeleteV1Response, error) instead of error

returns instead of Pipelines.Sinks.Delete() returns (*SinkDeleteResponse, error) instead of error

returns instead of Pipelines.Streams.Delete() returns (*StreamDeleteResponse, error) instead of error

Queues - Message Response Types Removed

The following response envelope types have been removed:

MessageBulkPushResponseSuccess

MessagePushResponseSuccess

MessageAckResponse fields RetryCount and Warnings removed

Secrets Store - Pagination Wrapper Removal and Type Changes

Methods now return direct types instead of SinglePage wrappers, and several internal types have been removed. Associated AutoPaging methods have also been removed:

Stores.New() returns *StoreNewResponse instead of *pagination.SinglePage[StoreNewResponse]

returns instead of Stores.NewAutoPaging() method removed

method removed Stores.Secrets.BulkDelete() returns *StoreSecretBulkDeleteResponse instead of *pagination.SinglePage[StoreSecretBulkDeleteResponse]

returns instead of Stores.Secrets.BulkDeleteAutoPaging() method removed

method removed Removed types: StoreDeleteResponse , StoreDeleteResponseEnvelopeResultInfo , StoreSecretDeleteResponse , StoreSecretDeleteResponseStatus , StoreSecretBulkDeleteResponse (old shape), StoreSecretBulkDeleteResponseStatus , StoreSecretDeleteResponseEnvelopeResultInfo

, , , , (old shape), , StoreNewParams restructured (old StoreNewParamsBody removed)

restructured (old removed) StoreSecretBulkDeleteParams restructured

Stream - AudioTracks Return Type Change

The AudioTracks.Get() method now returns a dedicated response type instead of a paginated list. The GetAutoPaging() method has been removed:

Get() returns *AudioTrackGetResponse instead of *pagination.SinglePage[Audio]

returns instead of GetAutoPaging() method removed

Stream - Clip Type Removal and Return Type Change

The Clip.New() method now returns the shared Video type. The following types have been entirely removed:

Clip , ClipPlayback , ClipStatus , ClipWatermark

Stream - Copy and Clip Params Field Removals

ClipNewParams.MaxDurationSeconds , ThumbnailTimestampPct , Watermark removed

, , removed CopyNewParams.ThumbnailTimestampPct , Watermark removed

Stream - Download and Webhook Changes

DownloadNewResponseStatus type removed

type removed WebhookUpdateResponse and WebhookGetResponse changed from interface{} type aliases to full struct types

Zero Trust - Access AI Control MCP Portal Union Types Removed

The following union interface types have been removed:

AccessAIControlMcpPortalListResponseServersUpdatedPromptsUnion

AccessAIControlMcpPortalListResponseServersUpdatedToolsUnion

AccessAIControlMcpPortalReadResponseServersUpdatedPromptsUnion

AccessAIControlMcpPortalReadResponseServersUpdatedToolsUnion

Features

Vulnerability Scanner ( client.VulnerabilityScanner )

NEW SERVICE: Full vulnerability scanning management

CredentialSets - CRUD for credential sets ( New , Update , List , Delete , Edit , Get )

- CRUD for credential sets ( , , , , , ) Credentials - Manage credentials within sets ( New , Update , List , Delete , Edit , Get )

- Manage credentials within sets ( , , , , , ) Scans - Create and manage vulnerability scans ( New , List , Get )

- Create and manage vulnerability scans ( , , ) TargetEnvironments - Manage scan target environments ( New , Update , List , Delete , Edit , Get )

AI Search - Namespaces ( client.AISearch.Namespaces )

NEW SERVICE: Namespace-scoped AI Search management

New() , Update() , List() , Delete() , ChatCompletions() , Read() , Search()

, , , , , , Instances - Namespace-scoped instances ( New , Update , List , Delete , ChatCompletions , Read , Search , Stats )

- Namespace-scoped instances ( , , , , , , , ) Jobs - Instance job management ( New , Update , List , Get , Logs )

- Instance job management ( , , , , ) Items - Instance item management ( List , Delete , Chunks , NewOrUpdate , Download , Get , Logs , Sync , Upload )

NEW SERVICE: DevTools protocol browser control

Session - List and get devtools sessions

- List and get devtools sessions Browser - Browser lifecycle management ( New , Delete , Connect , Launch , Protocol , Version )

- Browser lifecycle management ( , , , , , ) Page - Get page by target ID

- Get page by target ID Targets - Manage browser targets ( New , List , Activate , Get )

Registrar ( client.Registrar )

NEW: Domain check and search endpoints

Check() - POST /accounts/{account_id}/registrar/domain-check

- Search() - GET /accounts/{account_id}/registrar/domain-search

NEW: Registration management ( client.Registrar.Registrations )

New() , List() , Edit() , Get()

, , , RegistrationStatus.Get() - Get registration workflow status

- Get registration workflow status UpdateStatus.Get() - Get update workflow status

Cache - Origin Cloud Regions ( client.Cache.OriginCloudRegions )

NEW SERVICE: Manage origin cloud region configurations

New() , List() , Delete() , BulkDelete() , BulkEdit() , Edit() , Get() , SupportedRegions()

Zero Trust - DLP Settings ( client.ZeroTrust.DLP.Settings )

NEW SERVICE: DLP settings management

Update() , Delete() , Edit() , Get()

Radar

AgentReadiness.Summary() - Agent readiness summary by dimension

- Agent readiness summary by dimension AI.MarkdownForAgents.Summary() - Markdown-for-agents summary

- Markdown-for-agents summary AI.MarkdownForAgents.Timeseries() - Markdown-for-agents timeseries

IAM ( client.IAM )

UserGroups.Members.Get() - Get details of a specific member in a user group

- Get details of a specific member in a user group UserGroups.Members.NewAutoPaging() - Auto-paging variant for adding members

- Auto-paging variant for adding members UserGroups.NewParams.Policies changed from required to optional

Bot Management

ContentBotsProtection field added to BotFightModeConfiguration and SubscriptionConfiguration ( block / disabled )

Deprecations

None in this release.