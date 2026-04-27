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Pipelines and R2 Data Catalog now supported in Terraform

Pipelines

Cloudflare Pipelines ingests streaming data via Workers or HTTP endpoints, transforms it with SQL, and writes it to R2 as Apache Iceberg tables. R2 Data Catalog manages those Iceberg tables, compaction, and compatibility with query engines like R2 SQL, Spark, and DuckDB.

You can now create and manage both products using Terraform, supported in the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.19.0.

This adds four new resources that let you define your entire data pipeline as infrastructure-as-code: a data catalog, a stream for ingestion, a sink that writes to R2 Data Catalog or R2, and a pipeline that connects them with SQL.

The new Terraform resources are:

Here is a minimal example that creates a stream, an R2 Data Catalog sink, and a pipeline:

resource "cloudflare_pipeline_stream" "my_stream" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my_stream"
  format     = { type = "json" }
  schema = {
    fields = [{
      name     = "value"
      type     = "json"
      required = true
    }]
  }
  http           = { enabled = true, authentication = false, cors = {} }
  worker_binding = { enabled = false }
}


resource "cloudflare_pipeline_sink" "my_sink" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my_sink"
  type       = "r2_data_catalog"
  format     = { type = "parquet" }
  schema     = { fields = [] }
  config = {
    account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
    bucket     = "my-pipeline-bucket"
    table_name = "my_table"
    token      = var.catalog_token
  }
}


resource "cloudflare_pipeline" "my_pipeline" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my_pipeline"
  sql        = "INSERT INTO ${cloudflare_pipeline_sink.my_sink.name} SELECT * FROM ${cloudflare_pipeline_stream.my_stream.name}"
}

For a full end-to-end example that includes R2 bucket creation, data catalog setup, and scoped API token provisioning, refer to the Pipelines Terraform documentation.