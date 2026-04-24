Terraform v5.19.0 now available

Terraform Provider v5.19.0 introduces 14 new resources spanning AI Gateway, Pipelines, R2 Data Catalog, User Groups, Vulnerability Scanner, Workers Observability, and Zero Trust capabilities. This release significantly improves the v4 to v5 migration experience with automatic state upgraders for 26 resources, working seamlessly with the new tf-migrate CLI tool ↗ to automate resource renames, attribute updates, and moved block generation. Together, these enhancements reduce manual migration effort and minimize risk when upgrading from v4 to v5.

Note: cmd/migrate is deprecated in favor of tf-migrate and will be removed in a future release (#7062 ↗)

New Resources

cloudflare_ai_gateway : Manage AI Gateway instances

: Manage AI Gateway instances cloudflare_certificate_authorities_hostname_associations : Manage mTLS certificate hostname associations

: Manage mTLS certificate hostname associations cloudflare_custom_page_asset : Manage custom page assets

: Manage custom page assets cloudflare_pipeline : Manage Cloudflare Pipelines

: Manage Cloudflare Pipelines cloudflare_r2_data_catalog : Manage R2 Data Catalog

: Manage R2 Data Catalog cloudflare_user_group : Manage user groups

: Manage user groups cloudflare_user_group_members : Manage user group memberships

: Manage user group memberships cloudflare_vulnerability_scanner_credential : Manage vulnerability scanner credentials

: Manage vulnerability scanner credentials cloudflare_vulnerability_scanner_credential_set : Manage vulnerability scanner credential sets

: Manage vulnerability scanner credential sets cloudflare_vulnerability_scanner_target_environment : Manage vulnerability scanner target environments

: Manage vulnerability scanner target environments cloudflare_workers_observability_destination : Manage Workers Observability destinations

: Manage Workers Observability destinations cloudflare_zero_trust_device_ip_profile : Manage Zero Trust device IP profiles

: Manage Zero Trust device IP profiles cloudflare_zero_trust_device_subnet : Manage Zero Trust device subnets

: Manage Zero Trust device subnets cloudflare_zero_trust_dlp_settings: Manage Zero Trust DLP settings

Features

V4 to V5 Migration State Upgraders

State upgraders added for seamless migration from v4 to v5 for the following resources:

account

account_member

account_token

authenticated_origin_pulls

authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate

byo_ip_prefix

custom_hostname

custom_ssl

leaked_credential_check

leaked_credential_check_rule

logpush_ownership_challenge

mtls_certificate

observatory_scheduled_test

pages_domain

regional_tiered_cache

turnstile_widget

workers_custom_domain

zero_trust_device_custom_profile

zero_trust_device_default_profile

zero_trust_device_posture_integration

zero_trust_gateway_certificate

zero_trust_gateway_settings

zero_trust_organization

zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_virtual_network

zone_setting

Other Features

ruleset : Add content_converter and redirects_for_ai_training support to configuration rules

: Add and support to configuration rules zero_trust_gateway_logging: Make importable

Bug Fixes

Migration & State Management

account_member : Add UseStateForUnknown to status field to prevent drift

: Add UseStateForUnknown to status field to prevent drift authenticated_origin_pulls_settings : Fix no prior schema and no-op upgrade

: Fix no prior schema and no-op upgrade certificate_pack : Initialize empty lists instead of null in state upgrader to prevent drift

: Initialize empty lists instead of null in state upgrader to prevent drift migrations : Handle ambiguous schema_version state for v4/v5 coexistence

: Handle ambiguous schema_version state for v4/v5 coexistence zero_trust_access_policy: Fix nil pointer panic in state upgrader; set PriorSchema nil for v4 state upgrade

Resource-Specific Fixes

ai_search_instance : Restore original defaults for cache and cache_threshold; conflict resolution

: Restore original defaults for cache and cache_threshold; conflict resolution apijson : Return empty object from MarshalForPatch when no fields are serializable

: Return empty object from MarshalForPatch when no fields are serializable dlp_predefined_profile : Eliminate perpetual entries and enabled_entries drift

: Eliminate perpetual entries and enabled_entries drift dns_record : Avoid unnecessary drift for ipv4_only and ipv6_only attributes; remove private_routing default value

: Avoid unnecessary drift for ipv4_only and ipv6_only attributes; remove private_routing default value drift : Preserve prior state values for optional fields not returned by API

: Preserve prior state values for optional fields not returned by API healthcheck : Use buildHealthcheckPlanChecks helper for correct plan checks per migration source; update assertions

: Use buildHealthcheckPlanChecks helper for correct plan checks per migration source; update assertions leaked_credential_check_rule : Handle empty ID from v4 provider state migration

: Handle empty ID from v4 provider state migration list_item : Remove context

: Remove context logpush_job : Update model for migration

: Update model for migration ruleset : Fix migration; add redirects_for_ai_training to SourceV4ActionParametersModel; fix duplicate model attribute

: Fix migration; add redirects_for_ai_training to SourceV4ActionParametersModel; fix duplicate model attribute worker : Add UseStateForUnknown() plan modifiers and update tests for observability.traces

: Add UseStateForUnknown() plan modifiers and update tests for observability.traces workers_custom_domain : Handle HTTP 200 no content header; update assertions

: Handle HTTP 200 no content header; update assertions workers_script : Fix model drift

: Fix model drift zero_trust_access_identity_provider : Fix boolean drifts

: Fix boolean drifts zero_trust_device_managed_networks : Upgrade resource state

: Upgrade resource state zero_trust_gateway_policy : Make filters Computed+Optional to prevent drift

: Make filters Computed+Optional to prevent drift zero_trust_gateway_settings : Fix breaking changes; implement sweeper to reset account to clean defaults

: Fix breaking changes; implement sweeper to reset account to clean defaults zone_setting: Migration test improvements and fixes

Documentation

healthcheck : Update port description to clarify defaults

: Update port description to clarify defaults Add application-scoped access policy migration guidance

Update zone_settings_override migration guide for tf-migrate v2 workflow