This example shows how to configure Pipelines and R2 Data Catalog with Terraform using the Cloudflare provider ↗ (v5.19.0+).

The configuration creates a complete data pipeline: an R2 bucket with the data catalog enabled, a scoped API token for the sink, and the stream, sink, and pipeline resources that ingest JSON data into an Apache Iceberg ↗ table.

Prerequisites

Terraform CLI ↗ >= 1.0

A Cloudflare account with R2 and Pipelines enabled

An API token scoped to your account with the following permissions: Pipelines - Edit Workers R2 Storage - Edit Workers R2 Data Catalog - Edit Account API Tokens - Edit



For general information on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the Terraform documentation.

Terraform resources

This example uses the following Cloudflare Terraform resources:

Resource Description cloudflare_r2_bucket ↗ Creates an R2 bucket to store pipeline data cloudflare_r2_data_catalog ↗ Enables the R2 Data Catalog on a bucket cloudflare_pipeline_stream ↗ Creates a stream that receives events via HTTP or Worker bindings cloudflare_pipeline_sink ↗ Creates a sink that writes data to R2 Data Catalog or R2 cloudflare_pipeline ↗ Creates a pipeline with SQL that connects a stream to a sink cloudflare_account_token ↗ Creates a scoped API token for sink authentication

End-to-end example

With terraform ↗ installed, create a directory and the following files.

1. Define variables and provider

Create variables.tf :

terraform { required_providers { cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" version = "~> 5.19" } } } provider "cloudflare" { api_token = var . cloudflare_api_token } variable "cloudflare_api_token" { type = string sensitive = true } variable "cloudflare_account_id" { type = string }

2. Create the pipeline resources

Create main.tf :

# --- R2 bucket and Data Catalog --- resource "cloudflare_r2_bucket" "pipeline_bucket" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "my-pipeline-bucket" } resource "cloudflare_r2_data_catalog" "pipeline_catalog" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id bucket_name = cloudflare_r2_bucket . pipeline_bucket . name } # --- Scoped API token for the sink --- data "cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list" "r2_bucket_item_write" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Workers R2 Storage Bucket Item Write" } data "cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list" "r2_data_catalog_write" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Workers R2 Data Catalog Write" } resource "cloudflare_account_token" "sink_token" { name = "pipeline-sink-token" account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id policies = [{ effect = "allow" permission_groups = [ { id = data.cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list.r2_bucket_item_write.result[ 0 ].id } , { id = data.cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list.r2_data_catalog_write.result[ 0 ].id } , ] resources = jsonencode ({ "com.cloudflare.api.account.${var.cloudflare_account_id}" = "*" }) }] } # --- Stream --- resource "cloudflare_pipeline_stream" "my_stream" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "my_stream" format = { type = "json" } schema = { fields = [ { name = "value" type = "json" required = true } ] } http = { enabled = true authentication = false cors = {} } worker_binding = { enabled = false } } # --- Sink (R2 Data Catalog) --- resource "cloudflare_pipeline_sink" "my_sink" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "my_sink" type = "r2_data_catalog" format = { type = "parquet" } schema = { fields = [] } config = { account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id bucket = cloudflare_r2_bucket.pipeline_bucket.name table_name = cloudflare_r2_data_catalog.pipeline_catalog.name token = cloudflare_account_token.sink_token.value } } # --- Pipeline --- resource "cloudflare_pipeline" "my_pipeline" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "my_pipeline" sql = "INSERT INTO ${ cloudflare_pipeline_sink . my_sink . name } SELECT * FROM ${ cloudflare_pipeline_stream . my_stream . name } " }

Use an R2 sink instead of R2 Data Catalog To write raw Parquet or JSON files to R2 instead of Iceberg tables, replace the sink resource with an R2 sink. This requires R2 S3-compatible credentials instead of a catalog token. Add variables for S3 credentials to variables.tf : variable "r2_access_key_id" { type = string sensitive = true } variable "r2_access_key_secret" { type = string sensitive = true } Replace the sink resource in main.tf : resource "cloudflare_pipeline_sink" "my_sink" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "my_sink" type = "r2" format = { type = "json" } schema = { fields = [] } config = { account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id bucket = cloudflare_r2_bucket.pipeline_bucket.name credentials = { access_key_id = var.r2_access_key_id secret_access_key = var.r2_access_key_secret } } } When using an R2 sink, you can remove the cloudflare_r2_data_catalog , cloudflare_account_token , and the two cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list data sources from your configuration.

3. Define outputs

Create outputs.tf :

output "pipeline_id" { value = cloudflare_pipeline . my_pipeline . id } output "pipeline_status" { value = cloudflare_pipeline . my_pipeline . status } output "stream_endpoint" { value = cloudflare_pipeline_stream . my_stream . endpoint } output "sink_id" { value = cloudflare_pipeline_sink . my_sink . id }

4. Deploy

Set your environment variables:

Terminal window export TF_VAR_cloudflare_api_token = "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" export TF_VAR_cloudflare_account_id = "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>"

You can then use terraform plan to view the changes and terraform apply to apply them:

Terminal window terraform init terraform plan terraform apply

After the apply completes, Terraform outputs the stream endpoint URL. Use it to send data to your pipeline:

Terminal window curl -X POST https://<STREAM_ENDPOINT> \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '[{"value": {"event": "page_view", "user_id": "user_123"}}]'

Clean up

To remove all resources created by this configuration: