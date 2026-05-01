Terraform
This example shows how to configure Pipelines and R2 Data Catalog with Terraform using the Cloudflare provider ↗ (v5.19.0+).
The configuration creates a complete data pipeline: an R2 bucket with the data catalog enabled, a scoped API token for the sink, and the stream, sink, and pipeline resources that ingest JSON data into an Apache Iceberg ↗ table.
- Terraform CLI ↗
>= 1.0
- A Cloudflare account with R2 and Pipelines enabled
- An API token scoped to your account with the following permissions:
- Pipelines - Edit
- Workers R2 Storage - Edit
- Workers R2 Data Catalog - Edit
- Account API Tokens - Edit
For general information on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the Terraform documentation.
This example uses the following Cloudflare Terraform resources:
|Resource
|Description
cloudflare_r2_bucket ↗
|Creates an R2 bucket to store pipeline data
cloudflare_r2_data_catalog ↗
|Enables the R2 Data Catalog on a bucket
cloudflare_pipeline_stream ↗
|Creates a stream that receives events via HTTP or Worker bindings
cloudflare_pipeline_sink ↗
|Creates a sink that writes data to R2 Data Catalog or R2
cloudflare_pipeline ↗
|Creates a pipeline with SQL that connects a stream to a sink
cloudflare_account_token ↗
|Creates a scoped API token for sink authentication
With
terraform ↗ installed, create a directory and the following files.
Create
variables.tf:
Create
main.tf:
Use an R2 sink instead of R2 Data Catalog
To write raw Parquet or JSON files to R2 instead of Iceberg tables, replace the sink resource with an R2 sink. This requires R2 S3-compatible credentials instead of a catalog token.
Add variables for S3 credentials to
variables.tf:
Replace the sink resource in
main.tf:
When using an R2 sink, you can remove the
cloudflare_r2_data_catalog,
cloudflare_account_token, and the two
cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list data sources from your configuration.
Create
outputs.tf:
Set your environment variables:
You can then use
terraform plan to view the changes and
terraform apply to apply them:
After the apply completes, Terraform outputs the stream endpoint URL. Use it to send data to your pipeline:
To remove all resources created by this configuration: