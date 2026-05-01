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Terraform

This example shows how to configure Pipelines and R2 Data Catalog with Terraform using the Cloudflare provider (v5.19.0+).

The configuration creates a complete data pipeline: an R2 bucket with the data catalog enabled, a scoped API token for the sink, and the stream, sink, and pipeline resources that ingest JSON data into an Apache Iceberg table.

Prerequisites

  • Terraform CLI >= 1.0
  • A Cloudflare account with R2 and Pipelines enabled
  • An API token scoped to your account with the following permissions:
    • Pipelines - Edit
    • Workers R2 Storage - Edit
    • Workers R2 Data Catalog - Edit
    • Account API Tokens - Edit

For general information on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the Terraform documentation.

Terraform resources

This example uses the following Cloudflare Terraform resources:

ResourceDescription
cloudflare_r2_bucketCreates an R2 bucket to store pipeline data
cloudflare_r2_data_catalogEnables the R2 Data Catalog on a bucket
cloudflare_pipeline_streamCreates a stream that receives events via HTTP or Worker bindings
cloudflare_pipeline_sinkCreates a sink that writes data to R2 Data Catalog or R2
cloudflare_pipelineCreates a pipeline with SQL that connects a stream to a sink
cloudflare_account_tokenCreates a scoped API token for sink authentication

End-to-end example

With terraform installed, create a directory and the following files.

1. Define variables and provider

Create variables.tf:

terraform {
  required_providers {
    cloudflare = {
      source  = "cloudflare/cloudflare"
      version = "~> 5.19"
    }
  }
}


provider "cloudflare" {
  api_token = var.cloudflare_api_token
}


variable "cloudflare_api_token" {
  type      = string
  sensitive = true
}


variable "cloudflare_account_id" {
  type = string
}

2. Create the pipeline resources

Create main.tf:

# --- R2 bucket and Data Catalog ---


resource "cloudflare_r2_bucket" "pipeline_bucket" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my-pipeline-bucket"
}


resource "cloudflare_r2_data_catalog" "pipeline_catalog" {
  account_id  = var.cloudflare_account_id
  bucket_name = cloudflare_r2_bucket.pipeline_bucket.name
}


# --- Scoped API token for the sink ---


data "cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list" "r2_bucket_item_write" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "Workers R2 Storage Bucket Item Write"
}


data "cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list" "r2_data_catalog_write" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "Workers R2 Data Catalog Write"
}


resource "cloudflare_account_token" "sink_token" {
  name       = "pipeline-sink-token"
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id


  policies = [{
    effect = "allow"
    permission_groups = [
      { id = data.cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list.r2_bucket_item_write.result[0].id },
      { id = data.cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list.r2_data_catalog_write.result[0].id },
    ]
    resources = jsonencode({
      "com.cloudflare.api.account.${var.cloudflare_account_id}" = "*"
    })
  }]
}


# --- Stream ---


resource "cloudflare_pipeline_stream" "my_stream" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my_stream"
  format = {
    type = "json"
  }
  schema = {
    fields = [{
      name     = "value"
      type     = "json"
      required = true
    }]
  }
  http = {
    enabled        = true
    authentication = false
    cors           = {}
  }
  worker_binding = {
    enabled = false
  }
}


# --- Sink (R2 Data Catalog) ---


resource "cloudflare_pipeline_sink" "my_sink" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my_sink"
  type       = "r2_data_catalog"
  format = {
    type = "parquet"
  }
  schema = {
    fields = []
  }
  config = {
    account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
    bucket     = cloudflare_r2_bucket.pipeline_bucket.name
    table_name = cloudflare_r2_data_catalog.pipeline_catalog.name
    token      = cloudflare_account_token.sink_token.value
  }
}


# --- Pipeline ---


resource "cloudflare_pipeline" "my_pipeline" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my_pipeline"
  sql        = "INSERT INTO ${cloudflare_pipeline_sink.my_sink.name} SELECT * FROM ${cloudflare_pipeline_stream.my_stream.name}"
}

Use an R2 sink instead of R2 Data Catalog

To write raw Parquet or JSON files to R2 instead of Iceberg tables, replace the sink resource with an R2 sink. This requires R2 S3-compatible credentials instead of a catalog token.

Add variables for S3 credentials to variables.tf:

variable "r2_access_key_id" {
  type      = string
  sensitive = true
}


variable "r2_access_key_secret" {
  type      = string
  sensitive = true
}

Replace the sink resource in main.tf:

resource "cloudflare_pipeline_sink" "my_sink" {
  account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
  name       = "my_sink"
  type       = "r2"
  format = {
    type = "json"
  }
  schema = {
    fields = []
  }
  config = {
    account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id
    bucket     = cloudflare_r2_bucket.pipeline_bucket.name
    credentials = {
      access_key_id     = var.r2_access_key_id
      secret_access_key = var.r2_access_key_secret
    }
  }
}

When using an R2 sink, you can remove the cloudflare_r2_data_catalog, cloudflare_account_token, and the two cloudflare_account_api_token_permission_groups_list data sources from your configuration.

3. Define outputs

Create outputs.tf:

output "pipeline_id" {
  value = cloudflare_pipeline.my_pipeline.id
}


output "pipeline_status" {
  value = cloudflare_pipeline.my_pipeline.status
}


output "stream_endpoint" {
  value = cloudflare_pipeline_stream.my_stream.endpoint
}


output "sink_id" {
  value = cloudflare_pipeline_sink.my_sink.id
}

4. Deploy

Set your environment variables:

Terminal window
export TF_VAR_cloudflare_api_token="<YOUR_API_TOKEN>"
export TF_VAR_cloudflare_account_id="<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>"

You can then use terraform plan to view the changes and terraform apply to apply them:

Terminal window
terraform init
terraform plan
terraform apply

After the apply completes, Terraform outputs the stream endpoint URL. Use it to send data to your pipeline:

Terminal window
curl -X POST https://<STREAM_ENDPOINT> \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '[{"value": {"event": "page_view", "user_id": "user_123"}}]'

Clean up

To remove all resources created by this configuration:

Terminal window
terraform destroy