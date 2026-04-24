Automate migration from Cloudflare's Terraform v4 to v5 provider

We're excited to announce tf-migrate, a purpose-built CLI tool that simplifies migrating from Cloudflare Terraform Provider v4 to v5.

v5 is stable and ready for production

Terraform Provider v5 is stable and actively receiving updates. We encourage all users to migrate to v5 to take advantage of ongoing enhancements and new capabilities.

Cloudflare uses tf-migrate to migrate our own infrastructure — the same tool we're providing to the community — ensuring the best possible migration experience.

What tf-migrate does

tf-migrate automates the tedious and error-prone parts of the v4 to v5 migration process:

Resource type renames – Automatically updates cloudflare_record → cloudflare_dns_record , cloudflare_access_application → cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application , and 40+ other renamed resources

– Automatically updates → , → , and 40+ other renamed resources Attribute transformations – Updates field names (e.g., value → content for DNS records) and restructures nested blocks

– Updates field names (e.g., → for DNS records) and restructures nested blocks Moved block generation – Creates Terraform 1.8+ moved blocks to prevent resource replacements and ensure zero-downtime migrations

– Creates Terraform 1.8+ blocks to prevent resource replacements and ensure zero-downtime migrations Cross-file reference updates – Automatically finds and updates all references to renamed resources across your entire configuration

– Automatically finds and updates all references to renamed resources across your entire configuration Dry-run mode – Preview all changes before applying them to ensure safety

Combined with the automatic state upgraders introduced in v5.19+, tf-migrate eliminates the manual work and risk that previously made v5 migrations challenging. Tf-migrate operates directly on the config, and the built-in state upgraders handle the rest.

Supported resources

Tf-migrate currently supports the most common Terraform resources our customers use. We are actively working to expand coverage, with the most commonly used resources prioritized first.

For the complete list of supported resources and their migration status, refer to the v5 Stabilization Tracker ↗. This list is updated regularly as additional resources are stabilized and migration support is added.

Resources not yet supported by tf-migrate will need to be migrated manually using the version 5 upgrade guide ↗. The upgrade guide provides step-by-step instructions for handling resource renames, attribute changes, and state migrations.

Get started

We have been releasing Betas over the past month and a half while testing this tool. See the full changelog of those Betas here: tf-migrate releases ↗.