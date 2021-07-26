Certificate and hostname priority

This article describes how Cloudflare deploys and serves SSL certificates at the edge. There are two stages that determine which certificate is received by the client.

​ Certificate deployment

For any given hostname, Cloudflare uses the following logical order to determine the certificate deployed to Cloudflare’s edge along with the TLS settings configured by the Cloudflare zone that owns the certificate:

Cloudflare deploys a certificate for any given hostname based on hostname specificity.

Cloudflare deploys the highest priority certificate (see table below) in case the hostnames are the same between different certificates.

Cloudflare deploys the most recent certificate in case two certificates of the same type and hostname exist.

​ Certificate presentation

Cloudflare uses the following logical order to determine the certificate and settings used during a TLS handshake:

Use the certificate and settings where the hostname exactly matches the SNI hostname,

Use the certificate and settings where the hostname instead matches an SNI wildcard, or

If no SNI is presented, Cloudflare determines the certificate based on the IP address if support for TLS handshakes made without SNI is enabled for the zone.

​ Hostname priority

Hostname matching at Cloudflare’s edge follows DNS convention: a hostname always matches an exact resource record (RR) before a wildcard RR. This means that for a zone file for a Cloudflare zone that contains a RR that is an exact hostname match and a RR that is a wildcard match, Cloudflare’s edge will always apply the zone settings and origin for the exact match.

Additionally, a Cloudflare zone using the SSL for SaaS product (a SaaS provider) may create Custom Hostnames. These are hostnames not belonging to the zone configured to use the SSL for SaaS product. For example, a zone, saasprovider.com, is configured to use the SSL for SaaS product and creates a Custom Hostname for example.com. Custom Hostnames allow a SaaS provider to order certificates and manage some settings for the Custom Hostname, whose content is ultimately provided and served by the SaaS provider.

The following describes how Cloudflare routes the traffic for a specific hostname, assuming each exists and is proxied (orange-clouded).

Exact hostname match

New Custom Hostname (Belonging to a SaaS Provider)

Legacy Custom Hostname (Belonging to a SaaS Provider)

DNS (Belonging to the logical DNS zone)

Wildcard hostname match

DNS (Belonging to the logical DNS zone)

New Custom Hostname (Belonging to a SaaS Provider)

Any hostname whose RR is not proxied (is grey-clouded) for a zone on Cloudflare, that zone’s settings are not applied and any settings configured at the origin for the RR are applied instead. This origin could be another zone on Cloudflare or any other server connected to the Internet.

DNS hostnames are created under the DNS section. Traffic is proxied to Cloudflare and DNS queries respond with Cloudflare IPs for orange clouded hostnames External link icon Open external link.

Legacy Custom hostnames are created under the SSL/TLS — Custom Hostname, those hostnames proxy traffic when the owner of the custom hostname CNAMEs to the Cloudflare zone.

New Custom Hostnames are created under SSL/TLS — Custom Hostname, those hostnames proxy traffic when hostname verification is completed and the custom hostname is marked active.

New Custom Hostnames that are successfully completed take priority over any other hostname routing the traffic to the Cloudflare zone where the new custom hostname is created.

Wildcard custom hostnames are similar to new Custom Hostnames, but with wildcard matching.

​ Example scenarios

Customer1 uses Cloudflare for authoritative DNS for the zone shop.example.com. Customer2 is a SaaS provider that creates and successfully verifies the new Custom Hostname shop.example.com. Afterward, traffic starts routing over Customer2’s zone.