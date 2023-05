How Orange-to-Orange (O2O) works

Orange-to-orange (O2O) is when a Cloudflare zone sends proxied traffic to another Cloudflare zone through Cloudflare.

​​ Without O2O

Without O2O, the settings of your SaaS provider override whatever settings are applied to your own Cloudflare zone.

​​ With O2O

With O2O, Cloudflare can apply the settings specified by both you and your SaaS provider.