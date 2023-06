Hostname validation

Before Cloudflare can proxy traffic through a custom hostname, we need to verify your customer’s ownership of that hostname. If a custom hostname is already on Cloudflare, using the pre-validation methods will not shift the traffic to the SaaS zone. That will only happen once the DNS target of the custom hostnames changes to point to the SaaS zone.

If minimizing downtime is more important to you, refer to our pre-validation methods.

If ease of use for your customers is more important, review our real-time validation methods.