Enable Universal SSL

​ Authoritative (Full) domains

For an authoritative or full domain — domains that changed their domain nameservers External link icon Open external link – Universal SSL requires two steps:

Once you change your domain nameservers, your domain should receive its Universal SSL certificate within 24 hours. Your SSL/TLS mode defaults to Flexible , which encrypts traffic between a site visitor and Cloudflare (but not Cloudflare and your origin server). To encrypt traffic between Cloudflare and your origin server, see SSL modes and Origin CA certificates .

For non-authoritative or partial domains (domains on a CNAME setup), Universal SSL will be: