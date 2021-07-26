Enable Universal SSL
Authoritative (Full) domains
For an authoritative or full domain — domains that changed their domain nameservers – Universal SSL requires two steps:
- Once you change your domain nameservers, your domain should receive its Universal SSL certificate within 24 hours.
- Your SSL/TLS mode defaults to Flexible, which encrypts traffic between a site visitor and Cloudflare (but not Cloudflare and your origin server). To encrypt traffic between Cloudflare and your origin server, see SSL modes and Origin CA certificates.
Non-authoritative (Partial) domains
For non-authoritative or partial domains (domains on a CNAME setup), Universal SSL will be:
- Provisioned once the DNS record is proxied through Cloudflare (orange-clouded).
- Validated:
- Immediately if you add Domain Control Validation (DCV) records to your authoritative DNS.
- After a brief period of downtime if you do not add DCV records (once your traffic is proxied).