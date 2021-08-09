Redirects

​ Creating redirects

To use redirects on Cloudflare Pages, declare your redirects in a _redirects plain text file in the output folder of your project. The build output folder External link icon Open external link is project-specific so the _redirects file should not always be in the root directory of the repo. Changes to redirects will be updated to your website at build time so make sure you commit and push the file to trigger a new build each time you update redirects.

Only one redirect can be defined per line and must follow this format:

[ source ] [ destination ] [ code ? ]

The `[code]` parameter is optional, and when not defined, will default to a `302` status code.

A complete example with multiple redirects may look like the following:

_redirects / home301 / 301 / home302 / 302 / querystrings / ? query = string 301 / twitch https : / / twitch . tv / trailing / trailing / 301 / notrailing / / nottrailing 301

A project is limited to 100 total redirects. Each redirect declaration has a 1000-character limit. Malformed definitions are ignored. If there are multiple redirects for the same source path, the topmost redirect is applied. If the same source URL has multiple redirects, the topmost redirect is applied.

We currently offer limited support for advanced redirects. More support will be added in the future.

Feature Support Example Redirects (301, 302) Yes /home / 301 Rewrites (other status codes) No /blog/* /blog/404.html 404 Splats No /blog/* /blog/:splat Placeholders No /blog/:year/:month/:date/:slug /news/:year/:month/:date/:slug Query Parameters No /shop id=:id /blog/:id 301 Force (shadowing) No /workers/ /workers/index.html 200! Domain-level redirects No workers.example.com/* workers.example.com/blog/:splat 301 Redirect by country or language No / /us 302 Country=us