Get Started

To deploy your first Function, you’ll need to create a /functions directory at the root of your project. Writing your Functions files in this directory will automatically generate a Worker with custom functionality at predesignated routes. For example, let’s take the Function:

helloworld.js export function onRequest ( context ) { return new Response ( "Hello, world!" ) }

The onRequest handler takes a “request context” object which we’ll cover in more detail below. The handler must return a Response or a Promise of a Response .

This function will run on the /helloworld route and returns “hello world!”. The reason this function is available on this route is because the file is named helloworld.js . Similarly, if this file was called howdyworld.js , this function would run on /howdyworld .

Let’s take a closer look at how this routing behavior works and how to further customize this.