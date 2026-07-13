Organizations for Enterprise

Note Cloudflare Organizations is currently in public beta. Organizations is actively used in production by Enterprise and MSSP/Distributor customers. Review current limitations before getting started.

Organizations provides a single-tier structure for Enterprise customers to manage multiple Cloudflare accounts from one unified dashboard.

Who is this for?

Organizations is designed for Enterprise customers of any size who manage multiple Cloudflare accounts. Whether you have 5 accounts or 500, Organizations helps you manage them from one dashboard.

Common use cases:

Multi-brand companies managing separate accounts per brand

Regional operations with accounts per geography

Business units or subsidiaries with independent accounts

Development workflows with separate accounts per environment

Growing companies consolidating account management

Looking for MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) or Distributor documentation? Refer to Organizations for MSSP and Distributors.

Hierarchy structure

Enterprise Organizations use a single-tier structure:

Organization ├── Account 1 │ ├── Zone A │ └── Zone B ├── Account 2 │ ├── Zone C │ └── Zone D └── Account 3 └── Zone E

Key characteristics:

One Organization contains multiple accounts

Each account can contain multiple zones

All accounts are at the same level (no sub-organizations)

Organization members have implicit access to all accounts

Maximum: 500 accounts and 5,000 zones per Organization

Example: Company A

Company A is a SaaS company with 12 Cloudflare accounts:

3 accounts for different product lines (Product Alpha, Product Beta, Product Gamma)

3 environments per product (Development, Staging, Production)

Each account manages its own zones and configurations

Before Organizations:

Security team manually copies WAF rules to all 12 accounts

Admins switch between accounts individually

No unified view of traffic or security events

Each new admin needs explicit access to all 12 accounts

With Organizations:

Create one Organization containing all 12 accounts

Security team creates WAF rules once, shares to all production accounts

Admins see all accounts in one dashboard with the enhanced account switcher

View aggregate HTTP analytics across all accounts

New Organization members automatically get access to all 12 accounts

Use tags to organize accounts by product line and environment

Set up your Organization

Prerequisites

Before you create an Organization:

Your user must have Super Admin role access to an account with an Enterprise plan.

You (the Organization creator) must have two-factor authentication (2FA) or single sign-on (SSO) enabled on your Cloudflare user account. This is a per-user requirement — 2FA/SSO is not an account-level setting.

You must be a Super Administrator on the accounts you want to assign. You can add accounts of any plan type (Enterprise, PAYGO, or Free).

Each Organization supports a maximum of 500 accounts and 5,000 zones . Refer to Limitations for details.

and . Refer to Limitations for details. You may only create a single Organization. You, or another member of your company, must not have already created an Organization.

Your accounts must not already belong to another Organization.

Create an Organization

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Organizations. Select Create organization. Enter a name for the Organization. Select Create.

The Organization overview page displays after creation.

Assign accounts

After creating an Organization, you can assign existing accounts to manage them centrally. You can add accounts of any plan type (Enterprise, PAYGO, or Free) as long as you are a Super Administrator of the account.

From the Organization overview, select Assign an account. Search for an account name. Only accounts where you are a Super Administrator will appear. Select the account. Select Assign to organization.

The assigned account now appears on the Organization overview page. From here, you can view the account, copy its ID, or rename it.

To remove an account from your Organization, contact Cloudflare Support.

Manage members

Organization Super Administrator

When you create an Organization, you become the Organization Super Administrator. This role provides implicit access to all accounts in your Organization and allows you to manage memberships at the Organization level.

Note Organization Super Administrator is the only Organization-level role available today. All Organization members have the same level of access. Additional roles (read-only, billing, audit log) will be available in a future release.

Note Any Organization Super Administrator can add or remove other Organization Super Administrators at any time.

Implicit access

Organization members receive implicit access to all accounts in the Organization. Implicit access means:

You do not need explicit membership on each individual account.

When you go to any account within your Organization, you automatically have Super Administrator permissions on that account.

Implicit access is granted at the Organization level — you cannot grant implicit access to a subset of accounts.

Implicit access is equivalent to Super Administrator. There is no read-only implicit access today.

Implicit access is separate from any existing per-account membership. If you were already an explicit member of an account before it was added to the Organization, that existing membership is unaffected.

Invite members

You can invite additional members to your Organization. Invited members receive implicit Super Administrator access to all accounts in the Organization.

From the Organization overview, select Members. Select Invite member. Enter the email address. Select Send invitation.

The user receives an email invitation. After accepting, they have implicit access to all accounts in the Organization.

Member authentication requirements

All users who will be Organization members must have two-factor authentication (2FA) or single sign-on (SSO) enabled on their Cloudflare user account before they can accept an Organization invitation. This is a per-user requirement, not an account-level setting.

If a user does not have 2FA or SSO enabled, they will not be able to accept the invitation.

Ask the user to enable 2FA or SSO first, then resend the invitation.

For instructions on enabling 2FA, refer to Set up 2FA.

For SSO configuration, refer to Dashboard SSO.

Share policies

Organizations allows you to share WAF custom rulesets and Zero Trust Gateway policies (DNS, Network, HTTP, Resolver) across accounts in your Organization. Shared policies are read-only in receiving accounts and automatically stay in sync when updated in the source account.

For detailed instructions, refer to Policy sharing.

Note Policy sharing requires the appropriate entitlements. Organizations does not grant access to WAF or Gateway features — your accounts must already have the required Enterprise WAF or Zero Trust Gateway SKUs.

View aggregate analytics

You can view, filter, and download aggregate HTTP analytics across all accounts in your Organization:

From the Organization overview, select Analytics & Logs. Use filters to narrow results by date range, account, domain, or other criteria. To export data, select Download.

The data includes traffic for proxied hostnames and may be based on a sample. This data does not reflect billable usage.

Manage your Organization

Rename your Organization

Go to Organizations > Manage Organization. Next to Organization name, select Rename. Enter the new name. Select Rename.

Edit customer identification data

Go to Organizations > Manage Organization. Next to Customer identification data, select Edit. Update the information. Select Save.

View audit logs

Organization audit logs capture user-initiated actions performed by Organization Super Administrators through Organization-level APIs and the dashboard. These logs are separate from account-level audit logs — actions performed within a specific account continue to appear in that account's audit logs.

To view Organization audit logs in the dashboard:

Go to Organizations > Manage Organization. Select Audit Logs.

You can also retrieve Organization audit logs via the API:

Terminal window GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/organizations/{organization_id}/logs/audit

If you are viewing account-level audit logs and the account belongs to an Organization where you are an Organization Super Administrator, you can select View Organization Audit Logs to go to the parent Organization's audit logs.

For more details on audit log structure, filtering, and retention, refer to Audit Logs — Organization Activity Logs.

API

You can manage Organizations programmatically using the Cloudflare Organizations API. The API supports creating, updating, deleting Organizations, managing members, and assigning accounts.

Terraform

You can manage Organizations using the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗.

Note The Terraform provider currently requires API Keys for authentication with Organization resources. API Token support is not yet fully available for all Organization operations.

What you cannot do

Create new accounts

Enterprise Organizations cannot self-serve create new accounts. To add a new account, contact Cloudflare Support to create it, then assign it to your Organization.

Create sub-organizations

Enterprise Organizations use a flat structure. You cannot create sub-organizations or nested containers. Use tags to organize accounts by business unit, region, or environment.

Move accounts

Accounts cannot be moved between Enterprise Organizations.

If you encounter errors during setup, refer to Troubleshooting.