Note Cloudflare Organizations is currently in public beta. Organizations is actively used in production by Enterprise and MSSP/Distributor customers. Review current limitations before getting started.

Organizations allows you to create security policies in one account and share them across other accounts in your Organization. This ensures consistent security posture across all accounts without manually duplicating configurations.

Policy sharing works the same way for both Enterprise and MSSP/Distributor Organizations.

Prerequisites

Policy sharing requires the appropriate product entitlements on the accounts involved. Organizations does not grant access to WAF or Gateway features — your accounts must already have the required SKUs.

WAF policy sharing requires Enterprise WAF entitlements on both the source and destination accounts.

requires Enterprise WAF entitlements on both the source and destination accounts. Gateway policy sharing requires Zero Trust Gateway entitlements on both the source and destination accounts.

WAF policy sharing

Create WAF custom rulesets in one account and share them to other accounts within your Organization.

How it works

Create a WAF custom ruleset in a source account — this is the account where you author and manage the rules. Share the ruleset to one or more destination accounts within your Organization. The shared ruleset appears in the destination accounts as a read-only policy. Changes made to the ruleset in the source account automatically propagate to all destination accounts.

Key behaviors

Read-only in destination accounts : Shared WAF policies cannot be edited in the receiving accounts. To modify the rules, update them in the source account.

: Shared WAF policies cannot be edited in the receiving accounts. To modify the rules, update them in the source account. Source account owns the policy : If the source account is removed from the Organization, the shared policy is removed from all destination accounts.

: If the source account is removed from the Organization, the shared policy is removed from all destination accounts. No cross-Organization sharing : Policies can only be shared within a single Organization. You cannot share policies between different Organizations.

: Policies can only be shared within a single Organization. You cannot share policies between different Organizations. Multiple rulesets: You can share multiple WAF custom rulesets from the same or different source accounts.

Share a WAF custom ruleset

In the source account, go to Security > WAF > Custom rules. Create or select a custom ruleset. Select Share to Organization. Choose the destination accounts. Select Share.

The shared ruleset now appears in the destination accounts under their WAF custom rules.

Gateway policy sharing

Share Zero Trust Gateway policies across accounts in your Organization. Gateway policy sharing supports the following policy types:

DNS policies — Filter and block DNS queries.

— Filter and block DNS queries. Network policies — Control network-level traffic.

— Control network-level traffic. HTTP policies — Inspect and filter HTTP traffic.

— Inspect and filter HTTP traffic. Resolver policies — Customize DNS resolution behavior.

How it works

Create a Gateway policy in a source account. Share the policy to one or more destination accounts within your Organization. The shared policy appears in the destination accounts as a read-only policy. Changes made to the policy in the source account automatically propagate to all destination accounts.

Key behaviors

Read-only in destination accounts : Shared Gateway policies cannot be edited in the receiving accounts. To modify the policy, update it in the source account.

: Shared Gateway policies cannot be edited in the receiving accounts. To modify the policy, update it in the source account. Source account owns the policy : If the source account is removed from the Organization, the shared policy is removed from all destination accounts.

: If the source account is removed from the Organization, the shared policy is removed from all destination accounts. All Gateway policy types supported : DNS, Network, HTTP, and Resolver policies can all be shared.

: DNS, Network, HTTP, and Resolver policies can all be shared. Zero Trust seat requirements: Destination accounts must have their own Zero Trust seats and Gateway entitlements.

Manage shared policies

View shared policies

From the Organization overview, you can see which policies are shared and to which accounts. Shared policies are marked with a sharing indicator in the destination account's policy list.

Remove a shared policy

To stop sharing a policy with a destination account:

In the source account, go to the shared policy. Select Manage sharing. Remove the destination account from the sharing list.

The policy is immediately removed from the destination account.

Best practices